NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Putting the local property boom in perspective

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 JUN 2021   11:52AM

Knight Frank's latest global house prices index has provided a bit of perspective on the red hot residential property markets of Australia's capital cities.

There was a 7.3% average change in prices across 56 countries and territories, with Turkey experiencing the highest rate of annual price growth in the year to the first quarter of 2021 at 32%.

This was followed by New Zealand with 22.1%, Luxembourg with 16.6%, Slovakia with 15.5% and the United States with 13.2%.

Australia ranked 18th on the list countries with the highest annual growth rates, experiencing an 8.3% increase in the year.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

However, Australia's housing market is still running hot led by the markets in Perth, Sydney and Canberra, according to Knight Frank.

While the one-year growth rate was behind many nations, the six month growth rate in prices of 8.7% constituted the fourth fastest growing market globally.

"One year on, Australia's residential market has proved particularly resilient despite a global pandemic, with house price growth of 4.1% in Q3 2020 faring much better than many other countries and territories which experienced stricter lockdowns," Knight Frank head of residential research for Australia Michelle Ciesielski said.

"Since then, Australian house prices have been heating up with the 8.7% growth over the six-month period the fourth fastest rate of growth globally - behind only Lithuania, New Zealand and Turkey."

The last time Australia's mainstream market saw double-digit growth was in September 2017 with 10.2%,she said.

"Australia is on the verge of reaching this status once again, with the cities dominating Australia's price growth of Perth, Sydney and Canberra likely to each record double-digit growth by the end of the year," Ciesielski said.

"In recent weeks, we've seen some stability in Australia's mainstream property market with many buyers reaching their borrowing capacity under the responsible lending regime and simply being priced out once again from the major capital cities.

"Although we need to be mindful we're only days into the winter season, there is enough fuel for house price growth to be fired up again in the spring selling season by investors returning to the market, encouraged by low mortgage lending rates, three more months of savings and a strengthening economy."

Read more: Knight FrankMichelle Ciesielski
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investment manager creates new executive role
Hermes handbags an emerging asset class for UHNWs
Australia ticks boxes for ultra-high-net-worth individuals
PROFILE: Folkestone MD Greg Paramor
Centuria appoints facilities manager

Editor's Choice

Fidelity changes up global equities team

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Fidelity's lead portfolio manager for global equities strategies has resigned.

Aware Super awards $30bn mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Aware Super has appointed an index solutions provider to take care of its passive equity and fixed income mandates.

State Street launches dedicated crypto, blockchain business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
As an increasing number of institutions allocate to cryptocurrency and explore blockchain solutions, State Street is launching a dedicated digital finance division, appointing the current head of global markets to lead it.

ASX invests in GROW Inc

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
ASX has acquired a minority stake in fast-growing superannuation administrator GROW Inc.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.