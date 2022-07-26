Prime Super, YES Group acquire Savant

Prime Super and Yates Electrical Services (YES) Group have bought 100% of Savant Energy Power Networks.

The deal will see the delivery of renewable energy solutions to developers and occupiers of apartments, retirement villages, shopping centres and office buildings across Australia.

"The acquisition will accelerate Savant's transition to sourcing and supplying renewable energy to its 9000 customers across Australia while expanding YES Group's reach into the multi-tenancy building market," Prime, Savant and YES Group said in a joint statement.

"Overall, the partnership will create a unique vertically integrated renewable energy company able to offer high-value solutions to a range of retail and SME customers across Australia," it added.

PATRIZIA serves as Prime Super's infrastructure and real assets portfolio investment manager.

PATRIZIA head of infrastructure Saji Anantakrishnan said: "We look forward to working in partnership with the Savant team and the YES Group to grow the embedded network business across apartments, retirement villages, shopping centres, offices and industrial parks."

"In line with PATRIZIA's and Prime Super's approach to sustainable investing and supporting local communities, we will deliver renewable energy solutions to developers and end consumers."

He added that the acquisition of Savant is typical of its mid-market infrastructure strategy.

He said: "We focus on building long-term complementary partnerships with experienced industry counterparties."

"This allows us to create value sustainably through a clear pipeline of growth opportunities."

The joint statement added that YES Group will bring significant technical, electrical and market operations expertise within the renewable energy sector, which when coupled with Prime Super's capital and Savant's established reputation for embedded network solutions, can deliver significant growth with a shared philosophy on risk, safety, quality and ESG values.

YES Group managing director Mark Yates said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Prime Super to bring our technical and renewable market expertise into the Savant business."

"This is an exciting long term strategic relationship with great potential as the energy market continues to evolve through its transition to renewables."