Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Prime Super, YES Group acquire Savant

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 26 JUL 2022   12:43PM

Prime Super and Yates Electrical Services (YES) Group have bought 100% of Savant Energy Power Networks.

The deal will see the delivery of renewable energy solutions to developers and occupiers of apartments, retirement villages, shopping centres and office buildings across Australia.

"The acquisition will accelerate Savant's transition to sourcing and supplying renewable energy to its 9000 customers across Australia while expanding YES Group's reach into the multi-tenancy building market," Prime, Savant and YES Group said in a joint statement.

"Overall, the partnership will create a unique vertically integrated renewable energy company able to offer high-value solutions to a range of retail and SME customers across Australia," it added.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

PATRIZIA serves as Prime Super's infrastructure and real assets portfolio investment manager.

PATRIZIA head of infrastructure Saji Anantakrishnan said: "We look forward to working in partnership with the Savant team and the YES Group to grow the embedded network business across apartments, retirement villages, shopping centres, offices and industrial parks."

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"In line with PATRIZIA's and Prime Super's approach to sustainable investing and supporting local communities, we will deliver renewable energy solutions to developers and end consumers."

He added that the acquisition of Savant is typical of its mid-market infrastructure strategy.

He said: "We focus on building long-term complementary partnerships with experienced industry counterparties."

"This allows us to create value sustainably through a clear pipeline of growth opportunities."

The joint statement added that YES Group will bring significant technical, electrical and market operations expertise within the renewable energy sector, which when coupled with Prime Super's capital and Savant's established reputation for embedded network solutions, can deliver significant growth with a shared philosophy on risk, safety, quality and ESG values.

YES Group managing director Mark Yates said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Prime Super to bring our technical and renewable market expertise into the Savant business."

"This is an exciting long term strategic relationship with great potential as the energy market continues to evolve through its transition to renewables."

Read more: Prime SuperYES GroupPATRIZIASavant Energy Power NetworksMark YatesSaji Anantakrishnan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Top super funds for ESG revealed
JANA wins Spirit Super mandate
Hostplus tops super ranks to March
PATRIZIA appoints local capital markets head
SCA slams five super funds' junk insurance
Super funds to front committee hearing
Whitehelm Capital sells to German manager
Unlisted assets deliver modest returns
ESG professionals in huge demand
MySuper eyes growth asset returns

Editor's Choice

Suncorp agrees to super class action settlement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Suncorp is set to pay $33 million to settle a class action brought by superannuation members in 2019 over conflicted remuneration paid to financial advisers.

Insignia Financial loses more advisers

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:41PM
Insignia Financial has reported a reduction of 82 financial advisers in its network for the June quarter.

Government moves to amend military super benefits tax

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:34PM
The government is introducing legislation that aims to ensure no veteran pays higher income taxes because of the Federal Court decision in Commissioner of Taxation V Douglas (the Douglas decision).

Legalsuper hires from ART, Perpetual

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:37AM
A chief operating officer and a head of product will join the legalsuper leadership team following its restructure earlier this year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Gary Monaghan

HEAD OF INVESTMENT SPECIALISTS, ASIAN EQUITIES
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Over the past 15 years, Gary Monaghan has moved through the ranks at Fidelity International. Much like the slow but steady rise of the equity class he specialises in, Monaghan understands the power of pivoting, perspective, and perseverance. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.