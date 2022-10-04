Newspaper icon
SMSF

Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:47PM

In a critical step in its ambition of becoming Australia's premier B2B SMSF administrator, Prime Financial Group has acquired Gold Coast-based SMSF Administrator Intello.

The acquisition will see Prime Financial Group's SMSF division represent approximately 20% of group revenue and enhance its market position among Australia's largest self-managed super fund (SMSF) administrators.

"Our goal is to double group revenue over three years to $50 million from $26 million in FY22, through organic and inorganic activity and enhance capability across our existing service lines being Accounting & Business Advisory, Wealth Management, Corporate Advisory and Capital, plus SMSF Administration services," Prime Financial Group's chairman and managing director Simon Madder said.

"The Intello team will serve to accelerate this development and we warmly welcome them to our group," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime managing director SMSF, Olivia Long said that Intello was a perfect fit for the firm in terms of shared values.

"We have the same values when it comes to client servicing and building loyal and dedicated business teams. A significant bonus is that we both use Class software.

Including Intello, our services are now provided to almost 4,000 SMSF accounts, a number we are looking to grow significantly."

Intello chief executive Kevin Nicol agreed: "The relationship we have developed over the years with Prime meant we knew they have similar values focused on their people and their clients."

"For me, it was important that our clients could retain their relationships with our team, to maintain continuity. Our staff and clients are in safe hands, managed by industry leading professionals."

Read more: Prime Financial GroupKevin NicolOlivia LongSimon Madder
