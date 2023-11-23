Praemium plummets on weak financial outlook

Praemium's stock tumbled following a projected revenue margin decline and higher operating costs announced at yesterday's 2023 annual general meeting.

The wealth platform updated its financial outlook indicating that its average revenue margin has decreased from 0.27% in the second half of the previous financial year to 0.25% in the current period, chiefly because of lower trading volumes and cash balances.

Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker spooked markets, saying that the duration of the "relatively subdued activity" remains unclear.

Wamsteker continued highlighting Praemium's strategic measures, including the development of its Investor Directed Portfolio Services (IDPS) set for a 2024 launch, and operational transformation review that's expected to yield cost savings.

Praemium expects a considerable uptick in underlying EBITDA from its strategic initiatives, with most benefits projected to be realised in the next financial year.

However, due to prevailing high inflation, it anticipates a 10% increase in operating costs this half year, alongside a forecast one-off cost estimated to be $1 million for the year.

"Based on the impact of these costs and the revenue margin decline, we currently expect that EBITDA for the first half of FY24 will be approximately 20% lower than the corresponding half last year," Wamsteker said.

Wamsteker added that since selling its international business to Morningstar for $61.7 million, Praemium has been "inundated" with proposals. Although most of these proposals have been rejected, he wouldn't be surprised if one or two "important and accretive transactions" materialised in this financial year's balance sheet.

"... nothing has yet been conclusively negotiated and resolved on this front," Wamsteker affixed.

In November 2021, Netwealth proposed a $785 million merger with Praemium, offering one new share for every 11.96 Praemium shares, plus a cash consideration.

The proposal represented a 29% premium over Praemium's October 27 closing price of $1.16 but was ultimately declined by Praemium's board, citing undervaluation and non-alignment with shareholder interests.

Praemium's share price was 0.36 cents at the time of writing, a 37% drop since Wamsteker's shareholder address.