Platinum remains positive despite net profit loss

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 26 AUG 2022   12:21PM

While the asset manager realised an 8.6% loss in funds under management for the year to June 30 and will soon farewell Kerr Neilson, the firm's outlook is positive.

Platinum saw a 38% net profit after tax loss, down to $101 million. The profit slide was largely attributed to unrealised losses on seed investments.

Average funds under management dropped 8.6% year on year to $21.4 billion; as at June end, it sat at $18.2 billion. This was driven by markets and outflows of $2.2 billion.

Its financial 2022 operating expenses decreased to $69.4 million, versus $71.6 million in the prior year.

Investors will receive a dividend of seven cents per share, taking full-year dividends to 17 cents per share.

Despite the results, chief executive Andrew Clifford and finance director Andrew Stannard said that the business remains resilient and well placed for future growth, "with a strong position in the Australian retail market and highly differentiated products."

The pair noted opportunities for the firm in both Australia and New Zealand and overseas, such as the upcoming launch of its Australian carbon transition thematic strategy as a dual access managed fund structure.

Offshore, the firm will focus on its European, United States and Canadian based funds, with plans to launch a new health sciences sub-fund in October.

The results follow the resignation of Platinum's non-executive director and co-founder Kerr Neilson.

"So many things were deferred as I charged around the world as a fund manager that I now need to fill-in the missing pieces," Neilson said on his departure, effective November 16.

"I will miss my close engagement with the Platinum team but am reassured by knowing they have all the ingredients to deliver great results for our clients."

Neilson said he has no plans to decrease his holding in the company.

Clifford, chair Guy Strapp and the board thanked Kerr for his "enormous contribution, guidance and commitment to Platinum."

