PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead

PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.

The global fixed income fund manager promoted Alec Kersman as the head of Asia Pacific, leaving behind his role of head of strategic accounts in US global wealth management (GWM), which he held for about a year.

Kersman joined the firm in August 2005 as executive vice president to lead Latin America and the Caribbean and went on to become managing director for the regions.

Kersman takes over from Kimberley Stafford, who led APAC for over four years, based in Hong Kong.

She will become the new global head of the product strategy group, returning to PIMCO's Newport Beach, California office in mid-2021 to oversee traditional strategies and alternatives, which include private strategies and hedge funds.

Kersman and Stafford will report to chief executive Emmanuel Roman.

Vice chair of the firm's executive office John Studzinski will continue playing a key role in broadening relationships in Asia Pacific with leaders in business, finance, government and NGOs.

Roman commented: "With his deep understanding of the regulatory environment and proven strategic leadership, Alec will build on the excellent work that Kim and the team have delivered over the past four years driving our expansion in Asia Pacific."

On Stafford's appointment, he said her expertise in managing client relationships will be invaluable as PIMCO continues to evolve products and strategies for investors in traditional and private strategies.

David Fisher and Eric Sutherland will take over Kersman's responsibilities as co-heads of US global wealth management strategic accounts.

Fisher is currently the head of traditional product strategies, while Sutherland is the president of PIMCO Investments. They will report to Gregory Hall, the head of US GWM.

Hong Kong-based head of hedge fund and quantitative strategies Ryan Korinke will relocate to Newport Beach.