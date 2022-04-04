Newspaper icon
Investment

PIMCO dumps LIT launch

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 4 APR 2022   12:33PM

After announcing it would launch this month, PIMCO has canned its long-awaited Global Income Opportunities Trust, citing inadequate demand.

The LIT was first announced in November 2019 and planned for a March 2020 launch, however, was delayed due to consultation on stamping fees for LITs and LICs in January 2020.

The LIT was being spruiked to potential investors and was due to list on the ASX on April 21, however PIMCO will not continue with the listing, confirming it has withdrawn its application.

PIMCO head of Australia and co-head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Rob Mead said the level of demand in the current market environment "did not give us confidence that the product would trade strongly in the secondary market".

"We therefore decided it would be in the best interests of investors not to proceed with the listing," he said.

PIMCO was hoping to raise $500 million in an offer that opened on March 29.

The trust was to target a distribution of 4.75% to 5.75% per annum, paid monthly. It was to be managed by PIMCO managing director and group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, managing director and portfolio manager, mortgage credit Alfred Murata, and Mead. Adam Bowe, Giang Bui, and Jing Yang were also on the portfolio management team.

PIMCO head of distribution, global wealth management in Australia Brendan Rodda said the experience has highlighted that while there is demand for the kind of strategy underpinning the LIT, the preference is for an unlisted structure.

"PIMCO will therefore focus on expanding our footprint in this sector of the market to bring our expertise in alternative credit solutions to deliver much-needed income to Australian investors," Rodda said.

