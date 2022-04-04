PIMCO dumps LIT launch

PIMCO dumps LIT launchBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 4 APR 2022 12:33PM
Read more: PIMCO, LIT, Global Income Opportunities Trust, Brendan Rodda, Rob Mead, Adam Bowe, Alfred Murata, ASX, Dan Ivascyn, Giang Bui, Jing Yang
After announcing it would launch this month, PIMCO has canned its long-awaited Global Income Opportunities Trust, citing inadequate demand.
The LIT was first announced in November 2019 and planned for a March 2020 launch, however, was delayed due to consultation on stamping fees for LITs and LICs in January 2020.
The LIT was being spruiked to potential investors and was due to list on the ASX on April 21, however PIMCO will not continue with the listing, confirming it has withdrawn its application.
PIMCO head of Australia and co-head of Asia Pacific portfolio management Rob Mead said the level of demand in the current market environment "did not give us confidence that the product would trade strongly in the secondary market".
"We therefore decided it would be in the best interests of investors not to proceed with the listing," he said.
PIMCO was hoping to raise $500 million in an offer that opened on March 29.
The trust was to target a distribution of 4.75% to 5.75% per annum, paid monthly. It was to be managed by PIMCO managing director and group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, managing director and portfolio manager, mortgage credit Alfred Murata, and Mead. Adam Bowe, Giang Bui, and Jing Yang were also on the portfolio management team.
PIMCO head of distribution, global wealth management in Australia Brendan Rodda said the experience has highlighted that while there is demand for the kind of strategy underpinning the LIT, the preference is for an unlisted structure.
"PIMCO will therefore focus on expanding our footprint in this sector of the market to bring our expertise in alternative credit solutions to deliver much-needed income to Australian investors," Rodda said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Deerpath opens local office|
WealthO2 rolls out rebrand|
PIMCO dumps LIT launch|
Mason Stevens names chief investment officer|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:
Jim McKay
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD