Perpetual slashes fees

The $28.4 billion investment manager will slash fees on nine of its fixed income funds and investment offerings, effective from October this year.

Perpetual Investments general manager global distribution Adam Quaife said the management fee reduction comes following a comprehensive review of its fixed income funds.

"We are committed to keeping our fees competitive, while at the same time, remaining focussed on delivering quality products that aim to provide regular income," he said.

"In the current environment, we believe that both pricing and income are more important than ever for advisers and their clients."

Five of the investment manager's wholesale funds will see fee reductions by October, including Perpetual's Wholesale Diversified Income Fund, its Ethical SRI Credit Fund, its Wholesale Dynamic Fixed Income Fund and its Wholesale Active Fixed Interest Fund.

Fees on these funds will be reduced by 11bps, 11bps, 10bps and 5bps respectively.

Perpetual will also reduce management fees on its Perpetual WealthFocus Diversified Income fund by 9bps, as well as its WealthFocus Advantage Diversified Income and Dynamic Fixed Income funds by 9bps and 8bps respectively.

Two of the investment manager's super and pension fixed income offerings will also see fee reductions by October 1, with fees on its Diversified Income and Dynamic Fixed Income funds reduced by 9bps and 8bps.

It comes just a week after Perpetual announced its fourth quarter update to shareholders, revealing the investment manager had seen its FUM lift 33% during the three months to June.

This was largely due to the acquisition of US-based ESG investment firm Trillium and positive market movements.

Cash and fixed income strategies now account for 38% of Perpetual's FUM, which it says, reflects its expertise beyond Australian equities.