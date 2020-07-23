NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Perpetual slashes fees
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   11:39AM

The $28.4 billion investment manager will slash fees on nine of its fixed income funds and investment offerings, effective from October this year.

Perpetual Investments general manager global distribution Adam Quaife said the management fee reduction comes following a comprehensive review of its fixed income funds.

"We are committed to keeping our fees competitive, while at the same time, remaining focussed on delivering quality products that aim to provide regular income," he said.

"In the current environment, we believe that both pricing and income are more important than ever for advisers and their clients."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

Five of the investment manager's wholesale funds will see fee reductions by October, including Perpetual's Wholesale Diversified Income Fund, its Ethical SRI Credit Fund, its Wholesale Dynamic Fixed Income Fund and its Wholesale Active Fixed Interest Fund.

Fees on these funds will be reduced by 11bps, 11bps, 10bps and 5bps respectively.

Perpetual will also reduce management fees on its Perpetual WealthFocus Diversified Income fund by 9bps, as well as its WealthFocus Advantage Diversified Income and Dynamic Fixed Income funds by 9bps and 8bps respectively.

Two of the investment manager's super and pension fixed income offerings will also see fee reductions by October 1, with fees on its Diversified Income and Dynamic Fixed Income funds reduced by 9bps and 8bps.

It comes just a week after Perpetual announced its fourth quarter update to shareholders, revealing the investment manager had seen its FUM lift 33% during the three months to June.

This was largely due to the acquisition of US-based ESG investment firm Trillium and positive market movements.

Cash and fixed income strategies now account for 38% of Perpetual's FUM, which it says, reflects its expertise beyond Australian equities.

Read more: Fixed incomePerpetual InvestmentsAdam Quaife
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FIIG calls for taxation, regulatory overhaul
BlackRock drops fees on bond ETFs
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
Profits down as Perpetual looks to future
Perpetual to build US distribution
Active fixed income funds review fees
VanEck launches new fixed income ETF
Perpetual appoints general manager, distribution
Perpetual in acquisition mode
Perpetual Investments leaks $1.1bn
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something puEd13IV