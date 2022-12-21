Perpetual promotes Anthony Aboud

Perpetual has appointed a new deputy head of equities within the asset management business following Vince Pezzullo's recent promotion to head of equities.

Longtime portfolio manager Anthony Aboud will take up the new role continuing to work closely with Pezzullo.

Aboud has been with Perpetual since 2012, joining from Ellerston Capital, where he worked as a portfolio manager for six years.

Before that, he was the lead analyst at UBS Investment analysing gaming stocks and small caps.

Perpetual Asset Management chief executive Amanda Gillespie said Aboud is a highly regarded investor with extensive experience in the Australian market, including particular expertise in managing long/short portfolios.

"Anthony's appointment comes at a time when the team has never been stronger - with depth and breadth across both the portfolio manager and analyst teams - and positive momentum across investment performance and fund flows," she said.

"Vince, Anthony and the team will continue to work toward delivering for our clients across our Australian Equities funds and mandates."

Pezzullo replaces Paul Skamvougeras, who planned to depart the fund after the merger with Pendal.

Skamvougeras arrived at Perpetual in 2007 and was appointed deputy head of equities six years ago.

Before joining Perpetual, he was a senior portfolio manager at Deutsche Asset Management.

Perpetual also announced the appointment of Louise Sandberg as a senior equities analyst.

Sandberg will primarily cover large and small-cap companies across the property, discretionary consumer and consumer staples sectors.

She joined three months ago from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was a research analyst for almost four years.

Sandberg spent roughly the same amount of time at Goldman Sachs and Fidelity.

This article was first published in Industry Moves.