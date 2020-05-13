NEWS
Investment
Pengana eyes fully franked dividend
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 MAY 2020   11:37AM

Pengana is trying to draw investors into one of its international equities vehicles by amending its investment mandate with an objective to fully frank future dividends.

Pengana International Equities (ASX:PIA) said it has implemented a change in the investment mandate so that it will be managed with the "specific additional aim" to deliver fully franked dividends.

It said this should result in a slightly higher turnover in the portfolio to realise investment profits and deliver franking credits that will arrive from the tax paid on profits.

In an announcement to the ASX, PIA chair Frank Gooch said the fund is positioned to meet its dividend objective of paying at least five cents pers share in the medium to long term.

"The company has total assets of $320 million, no debt, investments in highly liquid global companies and a disciplined investment management team that has demonstrated its ability to deliver throughout the cycle," Gooch said.

In the 10 months to April 30, the investment portfolio returned 8.2% compared to the benchmark 2.4%.

PIA chief executive Russel Pillemer said it is pleasing the investment team has been able to realise gains on investments even in a period in which global markets have been severely disrupted by COVID-19.

"This should enable the final dividend to be fully franked," Pillemer said.

"An increase in the level of franking via the change in the investment mandate is viewed by the PIA board as a logical next step in increasing the attractiveness of PIA shares."

Pillemer added, with many Australian companies flagging deferrals or reductions in their full franked dividends, PIA provides an opportunity to investors who are seeking more certainty.

"I believe PIA is an ideal vehicle for investors who are seeking an investment with the ability to generate good long term returns which comprise capital appreciation and reliable dividends," he said.

"There are very few companies that offer investors such a compelling combination of income and growth prospects - and I think that PIA has the potential to make a significant contribution to investment portfolios."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

