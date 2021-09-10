Office workers burnt out: Research

New research from The Adecco Group Australia, released for R U OK? Day, has revealed that Australian office workers are the most burnt out in the world.

More than half (53%) of Australian respondents say they suffered from burnout in the last 12 months, coming in 15% higher than the global average of 38%.

The research is based on a global survey of 14,800 office-based workers across 25 countries, including 1000 Australians.

In Italy, 49% of office workers said they were suffering from burn out. This is followed by China (41%), Canada (40%), Spain (39%), the US (38%) and UK (37%).

The relationship between working from home and burnout appears to be complicated.

According to the research, 70% of Australian workers said they were happier in their job when they could work from home.

And 60% said they were more productive working from home than in the office.

But this shift to working from home has been accompanied by an increase in exhaustion and burnout.

"Australian office workers have risen to the challenge of remote working - many of us are now happier in our jobs and more productive," Adecco chief executive Preeti Bajaj said.

"Unfortunately, the numbers also show that overwork is increasingly common. Some are finding it more challenging to switch off at the end of the day or are feeling emotionally and motivationally cut off while at work,

Adecco observed that office workers working remotely feel disconnected from their colleagues and employers for several reasons - for example, 53% were concerned working remotely would be used as a reason to cut their pay and 50% felt less comfortable taking time off work when they were working from home.

According to research from the UNSW School of Psychiatry and the Black Dog Institute, burnout symptoms include anxiety and stress, depression and low mood, irritability and anger, sleep disturbances, lack of motivation or passion, lack of concentration (including memory loss or brain fog), withdrawal from others, emotional fragility and physical symptoms like headaches, nausea, and low libido.

The World Health Organisation has officially recognised burnout as an "occupational syndrome" in its International Classification of Diseases.