NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Office workers burnt out: Research

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 SEP 2021   11:43AM

New research from The Adecco Group Australia, released for R U OK? Day, has revealed that Australian office workers are the most burnt out in the world.

More than half (53%) of Australian respondents say they suffered from burnout in the last 12 months, coming in 15% higher than the global average of 38%.

The research is based on a global survey of 14,800 office-based workers across 25 countries, including 1000 Australians.

In Italy, 49% of office workers said they were suffering from burn out. This is followed by China (41%), Canada (40%), Spain (39%), the US (38%) and UK (37%).

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

The relationship between working from home and burnout appears to be complicated.

According to the research, 70% of Australian workers said they were happier in their job when they could work from home.

And 60% said they were more productive working from home than in the office.

But this shift to working from home has been accompanied by an increase in exhaustion and burnout.

"Australian office workers have risen to the challenge of remote working - many of us are now happier in our jobs and more productive," Adecco chief executive Preeti Bajaj said.

"Unfortunately, the numbers also show that overwork is increasingly common. Some are finding it more challenging to switch off at the end of the day or are feeling emotionally and motivationally cut off while at work,

Adecco observed that office workers working remotely feel disconnected from their colleagues and employers for several reasons - for example, 53% were concerned working remotely would be used as a reason to cut their pay and 50% felt less comfortable taking time off work when they were working from home.

According to research from the UNSW School of Psychiatry and the Black Dog Institute, burnout symptoms include anxiety and stress, depression and low mood, irritability and anger, sleep disturbances, lack of motivation or passion, lack of concentration (including memory loss or brain fog), withdrawal from others, emotional fragility and physical symptoms like headaches, nausea, and low libido.

The World Health Organisation has officially recognised burnout as an "occupational syndrome" in its International Classification of Diseases.

Read more: Adecco Group AustraliaBlack Dog InstituteUNSW School of PsychiatryWorld Health Organisation
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Hearts and Minds but no ratings
Fund pulls mandate, alters pandemic definition
Time to step up or face the music
The week that was
JP Morgan commits $86m to COVID-19 crisis
ScoMo launches $17b stimulus package
Billionaire investor warns against buying the dip
Chief economist update:China prepares anti-viral injection
AFA Foundation celebrates record year
TAL partners with mental health NFP

Editor's Choice

EISS Super chief executive exits

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
EISS Super chief executive Alex Hutchison has resigned, after the fund failed the performance test and during its planned merger with TWUSUPER.

ASIC urged to act on common ownership

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Corporate regulator ASIC was slammed for its lack of oversight over common ownership and concentration at a parliamentary committee this morning.

Vanguard Australia appoints new managing director

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Vanguard Australia has named a new managing director as Frank Kolimago heads overseas for a global role.

APRA intensifies scrutiny of underperformers

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator is cracking down further on the superannuation funds that failed the performance test, chair Wayne Byres warned this morning.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.