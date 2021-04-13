O'Dwyer joins Barrenjoey

Just two weeks after joining the board of Equity Trustees, Kelly O'Dwyer has been appointed as a director of Barrenjoey Capital Partners, alongside its general counsel.

O'Dwyer is currently a non-executive director of Home Consortium and recently joined the board of EQT. She was previously spent nine years as the Liberal member for Higgins.

In 2016 she was appointed as minister for revenue and financial services before moving to minister for jobs and industrial relations.

O'Dwyer was also previously minister for women and minister for small business.

Barrenjoey's general counsel Annette Spencer has joined the board. Spencer was previously general counsel at UBS prior to joining the firm.

"Balance in terms of skills, background and perspectives is critical to any board. We are thrilled with the appointment of two outstanding individuals who will be responsible for overseeing the effective supervision and governance of Barrenjoey," Barrenjoey non-executive chair David Gonski said.

Barrenjoey chief executive Brian Benari said following Gonski's appointment the board's terms of reference have been finalised and will now work towards ensuring appropriate balance of directors in terms of gender and background.

"As a result, we are delighted to welcome Kelly and Annette. They both bring a diverse set of leadership expertise that will be integral to Barrenjoey's future success," Benari said.

O'Dwyer and Spencer join Gonski, Barclays Global Head of Banking Paul Compton, Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns, and Barrenjoey founding partners Guy Fowler, John Cincotta and Benari.

The firm noted it will appoint two female independents in the following weeks to ensure 40% female representation.

Barrenjoey is 40% owned by Barrenjoey and 9.99% owned by Barclays. Magellan has a 4.99% voting interest and a board position, while Barclays has a 4.99% voting interest.