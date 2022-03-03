NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

NZ Super Fund excludes Russian debt, state-owned holdings

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   12:16PM

The NZ Super Fund and three other New Zealand institutional investors have excluded Russian sovereign debt and investments in majority state-owned enterprises and will look to divest any current holdings as soon as possible.

NZ Super Fund, the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), Government Superannuation Fund (GSF) and National Provident Fund (NPF) announced the move this morning, with all four to sell their directly held assets as soon as market conditions permit in accordance with their responsible investment policies.

"The policies provide for sovereign bond exclusions when there is widespread condemnation or sanctions by the international community and New Zealand has imposed meaningful diplomatic, economic or military sanctions aimed at that government," the investors said.

Like many other nations, the New Zealand government has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and implemented a range of measures in response.

"With regard to majority Russian state-owned companies, the investors took into account relevant factors under their respective frameworks, including the strength and scale of the international response and the New Zealand government's public position on the invasion, in addition to considering the actions of their peers, expert advice and other relevant factors," their statement read.

Given the serious nature of the issues, widespread condemnation, and the close association of the companies to the Russian state, exclusion is considered the appropriate course of action, the investors said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The institutions do not apply country-wide company exclusions, and companies will not be excluded based solely on being Russian domiciled as they may have no links or have not contributed to the aggression, they said.

The activities of individual companies will be monitored on a case-by-case basis "in the event they are linked to the conflict and meet the threshold for conduct that would see them excluded".

According to Mindful Money, an ethical investment initiative by Sustainable Initiatives Aotearoa, New Zealand investors including the NZ Super Fund and ACC held about NZ$100 million in investments in Russia as at September 2021. These investments were in companies such as Lukoil, Sberbank, Rosneft and Gazprom, and Russian government bonds.

"Sanctions may not be required for the KiwiSaver and investment funds that invest our savings, but those funds should divest anyway. It is not a responsible position for New Zealand funds to be investing in Russian companies or the Russian government," Mindful Money chief executive Barry Coates said.

"It is important that the New Zealand public's hard-earned savings are not used to support Russia's war mongering."

Read more: NZ Super FundMindful MoneyBarry CoatesNational Provident Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
NZ Super Fund names head of portfolio investments
NZ Super Fund commits $140m to sustainable real estate
CFS joins firms in net zero alignment
NZ Super Fund delivers 30%
KiwiSaver, NZ Super Fund architect remembered
Westpac sells NZ life business
NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head
Guardians appoint NZ equities lead
NZ Super Fund appoints two GMs

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.