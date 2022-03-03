NZ Super Fund excludes Russian debt, state-owned holdings

The NZ Super Fund and three other New Zealand institutional investors have excluded Russian sovereign debt and investments in majority state-owned enterprises and will look to divest any current holdings as soon as possible.

NZ Super Fund, the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), Government Superannuation Fund (GSF) and National Provident Fund (NPF) announced the move this morning, with all four to sell their directly held assets as soon as market conditions permit in accordance with their responsible investment policies.

"The policies provide for sovereign bond exclusions when there is widespread condemnation or sanctions by the international community and New Zealand has imposed meaningful diplomatic, economic or military sanctions aimed at that government," the investors said.

Like many other nations, the New Zealand government has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and implemented a range of measures in response.

"With regard to majority Russian state-owned companies, the investors took into account relevant factors under their respective frameworks, including the strength and scale of the international response and the New Zealand government's public position on the invasion, in addition to considering the actions of their peers, expert advice and other relevant factors," their statement read.

Given the serious nature of the issues, widespread condemnation, and the close association of the companies to the Russian state, exclusion is considered the appropriate course of action, the investors said.

The institutions do not apply country-wide company exclusions, and companies will not be excluded based solely on being Russian domiciled as they may have no links or have not contributed to the aggression, they said.

The activities of individual companies will be monitored on a case-by-case basis "in the event they are linked to the conflict and meet the threshold for conduct that would see them excluded".

According to Mindful Money, an ethical investment initiative by Sustainable Initiatives Aotearoa, New Zealand investors including the NZ Super Fund and ACC held about NZ$100 million in investments in Russia as at September 2021. These investments were in companies such as Lukoil, Sberbank, Rosneft and Gazprom, and Russian government bonds.

"Sanctions may not be required for the KiwiSaver and investment funds that invest our savings, but those funds should divest anyway. It is not a responsible position for New Zealand funds to be investing in Russian companies or the Russian government," Mindful Money chief executive Barry Coates said.

"It is important that the New Zealand public's hard-earned savings are not used to support Russia's war mongering."