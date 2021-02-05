Nuveen bolsters APAC team

The $1 trillion investment manager is strengthening its presence in the Asia Pacific region with several senior appointments and changes to its leadership team.

Nuveen managing director Louise Kavanagh is taking on the dual role of head of funds management and chief investment officer for Asia Pacific and will continue her oversight of Nuveen's Asia Pacific Cities Strategy.

In Sydney, Andrew Kleinig will take on expanded responsibilities as the head of the Australian office in addition to his current role as head of Australasia, global client group.

In addition, former head of asset management in Australia Rick Marston has been appointed as head of Australian transactions and will report to Kavanagh.

Nuveen has built out its investment team with the appointment of Anthea Trazzera as a senior associate supporting transactional activity in the Australian market and Carmen Hawkey who has joined as an associate in the Asia Pacific real estate debt team.

In addition, Jing Zhou has been named as senior director in the alternatives and strategic transactions team, data centre solutions and YoungJee Jang has been appointed associate in the funds management team.

Nuveen has also made strengthened its distribution team with the appointment of Denise Ying as vice president, international advisory services to support institutional clients in the Greater China region.

Betty Zhang and Mia Yang have also joined assistant vice presidents in client services.

The appointments come as Nuveen received client inflows of more than US$8 billion in Asia Pacific and the Middle East in 2020.

Head of Nuveen Asia Pacific Simon England-Brammer said the investment manager is proud to be able to expand the team in the region.

"Our unwavering focus remains on delivering great outcomes for clients by attracting and retaining the best talent in the business, coupled with a local footprint achieved through on-the-ground investment expertise and strong relationships across our whole network from sellers to intermediaries," England-Brammer said.