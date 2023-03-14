NSW Premier promises 'future fund' for children

Children in New South Wales will be given a dedicated savings fund worth up to $49,000 under a new government contribution scheme if the Liberals win the upcoming state election.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said that the policy, which is expected to cost $850 million over four years, is a "down-payment to secure the future dreams of our children."

"﻿We will make the most significant financial security investment in our state's history," he said.

The commitment would see a Coalition Government pay parents an initial $400 for children aged 10 and under and match their future contributions with up to $400 every year until they turn 18.

Contributions will be capped at $1000 a year per child. For families receiving Commonwealth Family Tax Benefit A, the Government will automatically contribute $200 a year to the child's account without requiring a matched contribution from parents.

The untaxed fund, which could grow to $28,000, will then go towards housing and education.

"Imagine right now what you may have done with a $28,000 nest egg to get you started in life... And imagine what that will mean for your children," he probed.

"As they go on to invest in education and housing, they will repay our investment many times over."

It will be made available to all kids under 10 in the 2023 calendar year, with new accounts only created for newborns from 2024 onward. It's estimated there's about 974,000 kids under 10 in NSW today.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the Kids Future Fund was an investment in the dreams and aspirations of the children of the State.

"We know that long term financial security starts by saving early and letting compound interest work its magic," Mr Kean said.

"It shouldn't matter who your parents are or where you live - every child across NSW should have the financial security to pursue their own ambitions, contribute to their community and build a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

"Just as superannuation gave a generation the means to end their careers with dignity, the Kids Future Fund will give the next generation the financial platform to embark on their careers with confidence."