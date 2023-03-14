Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

NSW Premier promises 'future fund' for children

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAR 2023   12:49PM

Children in New South Wales will be given a dedicated savings fund worth up to $49,000 under a new government contribution scheme if the Liberals win the upcoming state election.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said that the policy, which is expected to cost $850 million over four years, is a "down-payment to secure the future dreams of our children."

"﻿We will make the most significant financial security investment in our state's history," he said.

The commitment would see a Coalition Government pay parents an initial $400 for children aged 10 and under and match their future contributions with up to $400 every year until they turn 18.

Contributions will be capped at $1000 a year per child. For families receiving Commonwealth Family Tax Benefit A, the Government will automatically contribute $200 a year to the child's account without requiring a matched contribution from parents.

The untaxed fund, which could grow to $28,000, will then go towards housing and education.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"Imagine right now what you may have done with a $28,000 nest egg to get you started in life... And imagine what that will mean for your children," he probed.

"As they go on to invest in education and housing, they will repay our investment many times over."

It will be made available to all kids under 10 in the 2023 calendar year, with new accounts only created for newborns from 2024 onward. It's estimated there's about 974,000 kids under 10 in NSW today.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the Kids Future Fund was an investment in the dreams and aspirations of the children of the State.

"We know that long term financial security starts by saving early and letting compound interest work its magic," Mr Kean said.

"It shouldn't matter who your parents are or where you live - every child across NSW should have the financial security to pursue their own ambitions, contribute to their community and build a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

"Just as superannuation gave a generation the means to end their careers with dignity, the Kids Future Fund will give the next generation the financial platform to embark on their careers with confidence."

Read more: New South WalesCoalition GovernmentPremier Dominic PerrottetTreasurer Matt Kean
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Centuria adds to glasshouse portfolio
Equity Trustees confirms AET acquisition
NSW to introduce options for first home buyers
Franklin Templeton hires sales director
AustralianSuper, Club Plus complete merger
Economic recap: Week to August 13
Crestone expands Brisbane presence
FirstChoice dominates platform market
State Super scholarship opens
MIRA set to acquire REIT

Editor's Choice

Women take the lead in private wealth: KPMG

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:26PM
More and more women are stepping into wealth ownership roles in family offices, according to KPMG head of family and private wealth Robyn Langsford.

CALI hires policy director from FPA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
The Council of Australian Life Insurers has welcomed the former policy head of the Financial Planning Association of Australia to its leadership ranks.

Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:56AM
The former head of fundamental Australian active equities at BlackRock will take over as chief investment officer of Hearts & Minds.

Residential mortgages will defy headwinds: Study

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:16PM
The residential mortgage sector will withstand the current headwinds driven by rapidly rising interest rates and cost of living pressures, a new study finds.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.