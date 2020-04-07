Not at the bottom, yet: Research

Retail investors believe the market has further to fall before it hits the bottom, yet remain optimistic about the future.

Latest Investment Trends research shows retail investors hold a positive view of the future, despite feeling that we haven't yet seen the market bottom out as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm's current data shows Australian retail investors are almost as concerned now as they were in December 2011, when they recorded their highest level of post-GFC concern for the state of the world's investment markets.

Currently, investor concern registers at 7.2 out of 10, half a point away from the high of 7.7 reached three weeks ago.

Investment Trends chief executive Michael Blomfield said the slowdown in China had previously consumer investors' thoughts, but that now their attention has turned to concerns about Australia's level of debt and the health of the local economy.

"Aussies are worried about the underlying economy more than they are about volatility and near-term returns," Blomfield said.

However, their concerns seem somewhat conflicted with their expectations. Blomfield said Australian investors still see growth on the horizon.

"The average return expectations for the All Ords for the 12 months ahead has returned to positive territory in recent days, and now sits at 1.5%, excluding dividends," he pointed out.

"Along with these muted return expectations, the dividend yield that retail investors expect to receive has fallen to 3% from what had been an incredibly persistent 4% over the past years."

Investment Trends said its data showed Aussie retail investors haven't been concerned enough to flee the market, with "the vast majority" of Australian retail investors reporting that they either sat out of the market's volatility or bought shares to lower their cost base in the fortnight to April 3.

"Perhaps even more importantly, in the fortnight ahead, 26% of retail investors intend to increase their exposure to Aussie equities while 12% intend to reduce their exposure," Blomfield said.

"On a net basis, retail remain buyers of the market, even with the volatility we've seen."

However the Investment Trends chief said the road ahead was long, and pointed out that over the past three weeks, 80% of retail investors haven't yet wavered from their view that the market has not yet reached its bottom.

