Northern Trust AM's stellar year

Northern Trust Asset Management's local business swelled its client assets by 70% last year as it added four new institutional mandates.

The business has been in Australia for about five years, and currently employs seven people with another hire in the works.

Last year, it saw a significant uplift in its inflows as passive giant Vanguard reversed out of the local institutional market, and as superannuation funds looked past passive investing.

"There has been a lot of institutional demand on the back of some traditional, passive providers stepping out. [Many super funds have a] passive book of business and they are looking at how they can manage it better," Northern Trust Asset Management's head of quantitative research and client solutions, Australia and New Zealand Scott Bennett said.

"Every mandate we have had in the last two years has been ESG [or] sustainability focused," he said.

Northern Trust Asset Management's local business offers 17 strategies, across fixed income and equities (international, as well as Australian equities).

Bennett said he expects the trend towards its style of factor-based, systematic and quantitative strategies to continue among local superannuation investors. He said the business had not been affected by APRA's new performance benchmarking.

"What we are seeing is there is a greater focus on the risk they are taking, and that the risk they are taking is rewarded," Bennett said.

The firm declined to disclose total funds under management for Northern Trust Asset Management in Australia and New Zealand.

Bennett said the business added 70% to its total client assets and three more mandates last year, in addition to the Vanguard-ANZ Investments mandate.

Bennett said its 17 strategies' capacity is not an issue for the business.

"There is a lot of breadth in our offering to the market. Systematic, quantitative strategies by very nature have much larger capacity [because] they hold large number of very small active positions in looking for active alpha," he said, comparing it to fundamental managers who hold big positions in fewer stocks.

Other factor-based funds management businesses in Australia include Dimensional and Robeco. But Bennett said the competition in factor-based strategies is much broader than that.

"We think in the current landscape, basically everyone is working very hard to deliver solutions that meet multiple objectives; return, risk, cost and ESG. There is a currently much larger cohort of providers from the perspective of asset owners and the increased interest in our solutions has come from all aspects of the total portfolio," he said.

Looking forward, Bennett said the most demand is coming from its fixed income strategies, where he thinks institutional investors will look for additional sources of return beyond making calls on duration alone.

Most of Northern Trust Asset Management's local business is institutional, with a recent foray into the retail market via its first local unit trust.

"The goal is to service our existing client base as best as we can. We will [expand] retail offering, opportunistically, where we can," he said, adding ETFs or other listed funds were not a medium-term priority for the local business despite Northern Trust's ETF presence in the US.

In October 2020, Northern Trust Asset Management picked up a $5 billion allocation from ANZ Investments in New Zealand as Vanguard reversed out of the institutional market locally ahead of launching its own superannuation offering.

The changes were across three asset classes (international credit, sovereign bonds and global equities). As an example, Vanguard used an index-tracking strategy in the international credit allocation, with some exclusions. Northern Trust used a factor-based strategy using quality and value factors, with an ESG and carbon reduction overlay.