NGS Super increases death, TPD premiums

The fund is increasing death and total and permanent disability insurance premiums following an increase in claims in recent years.

Premiums for death and TPD will increase for most members from November 9.

A 30-year-old member with a sum life/terminal illness sum insured of $570,000 will see their premiums increase from $2.45 a week to $2.58 a week. Meanwhile, the same member with a $170,000 sum insured for TPD cover will see their premiums rise from $0.35 a week to $0.38.

The fund is also making changes to income protection premiums, with decreases occurring as a result of reducing the benefit period from five to two years.

"The increase in insurance costs is a direct a result of the increase in number of claims and payments made to NGS Super members over the last three years," the fund said.

"The decision to reduce the IP Benefit Payment Period was made to align the Benefit Payment Period more closely to the average duration and payment of NGS Super IP claims and more importantly a key consideration was the impact of insurance costs and the reduction on members' retirement savings over time.

"Overall, we're confident that our new insurance costs are competitive with other super funds and typically remain lower than insurance costs available for insurance cover provided outside of superannuation."

Meanwhile, the fund has also updated its estimated fees and costs for the year. It estimates the cost of its MySuper product will increase by $15 a year, up to $525. The cost of the high growth, balanced, indexed growth and defensive options are also expected to increase.

Some accumulation options are expected to decrease in cost however, including the Australian shares, international shares, infrastructure, property, cash and term deposits. The biggest drop is seen in the diversified bonds option, which will more than halve to $195 a year from $420 a year.