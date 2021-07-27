NEWS
Executive Appointments

New role for Mutual Trust investment chief

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 27 JUL 2021   12:36PM

Former Mutual Trust and AIA Australia chief investment officer Graeme Bibby has joined a wealth management firm.

Bibby is now Partners Wealth Group's chief investment officer.

He has 25 years of experience, including in consulting at Russell and Mercer. He was the chief investment officer at Mutual Trust for four years ending March, and at AIA Australia for about seven years before that.

"With Graeme's experience in multiple sectors including superannuation, funds management, asset consulting, insurance and wealth management, we know he will bring a top level of leadership and expertise to our team across the board," Partners Wealth Group managing director Mathew Cassidy said.

Bibby has been consulting in funds management since leaving Mutual Trust.

"I was delighted when they approached me about coming on as chief investment officer. This is a company that believes in growth and has proven itself in the industry," he said of the new role.

"I am looking forward to working with the talented team at PWG and continuing to develop and enhance their offering to Australians."

He left Mutual Trust as a part of a strategic review of its wealth function. Mutual Trust appointed its head of wealth Jono Gourlay to lead investments.

