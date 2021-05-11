NEWS
Investment
New India fund eyes HNWs
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   12:18PM

A new fund focusing on five key thematics across publicly listed companies in India will launch to high-net-worth investors.

India Avenue Investment Management will launch India 2030 in the third quarter of this year, a high conviction, actively managed fund that invests in small to mid-cap companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.

India 2030 has mandated Mumbai-based Oldbridge Capital to select about 15 listed companies to cover five key themes: manufacturing, technology, real estate, rural and market share leaders. The minimum investible amount is $100,000.

Speaking to the fund's strategy, India Avenue co-founder and managing director Mugunthan Siva told Financial Standard that the demand for technology has been a boon for India as some 60% of global corporations outsource their IT services there.

Technology professionals are earning more money and want to buy their first home, breaking away from the tradition of living with parents, he said, noting that this in turn will drive stronger demand for property, another key theme of the fund.

"Some of the themes are linked. Because technology will do better and have young professionals moving to urban cities to buy their first homes, the technology sector will pull up real estate," Siva said.

The car-manufacturing industry will also have a significant effect on the economy.

At the moment, major companies are partnering with local car makers, building on the success of existing joint ventures like the one with Suzuki and Maruti.

India is currently grappling with the devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

"People are looking toward the next three months when India is likely to reach herd immunity. Vaccinations are administered at two to three million per day. Some 170 million people have received the first phase of the second phase of the vaccinations," Siva said.

By the end of October, there will be about 400 million people with the vaccination and anyone living in urban areas, which tend to be congested and social distancing is hard to maintain, are given priority of the vaccine rollout, he said.

The fund manager's flagship India Avenue Equity Fund launched in September 2016 and holds about $47 million in assets.

India Avenue, which the only fund manager in Australia that focuses solely on investing in listed companies in India, holds about 12% of the local market share and aims to boost its footing to 30%.

