Investment
New fund to invest in AI companies
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:34PM

A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

NextGen Funds Management's AI Technology Fund will invest in debt or equity in AI businesses in startup to pre-IPO life stages.

The return target is set at 10-12% per year IRR after fees but before tax. Fees as 1.65% p.a. in base fees and 20% above a 7% hurdle in performance fees.

The firm is pitching it to sophisticated and family office market, with minimum investment size set at $100,000 with $50,000 for subsequent top ups.

"With innovative technologies, including AI, forecast to be worth AU$315 billion to the Australian economy by 2028 and AU$22.2 trillion to the global economy by 2030, AI represents a significant new opportunity to enhance economies domestically and internationally," NextGen Funds Management head of distribution Samuel Mullavey said.

"As a result, there are unprecedented levels of global activity and investment in AI. In recent times we have seen a total of AU$86 billion dedicated to AI programs and activities from 14 of the world's most advanced economies."

Locally the Australian technology industry will require up to 161,000 new expert AI professionals by 2030, he said.

"In many cases, the technology is already available, but the challenge many smaller AI firms face is commercialising ideas into a viable product or service. This as a major opportunity to leverage our strong partnerships, experience, and networks, and provide the expert support required to navigate this tricky stage of development.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
