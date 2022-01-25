NEWS
Executive Appointments

New client group lead at AXA IM

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:13PM

AXA IM Alts appointed a new client group lead as the alternatives fund manager ramps up its regional presence.

Sandra Lee steps into the newly created role of head of client group for Asia.

Lee most recently ran her own investment consultancy that advises businesses on strategy, investment management and social impact.

Her other roles include serving as head of Asia investment relations at alternative investment firm Angelo Gordon, and senior roles at The Carlyle Group and Morgan Stanley.

Hong Kong-based Lee is responsible for raising new capital and servicing clients in the region.  She reports to global head of client group Florence Dard.

Dard said Lee has a strong track record of building and maintaining valuable client relationships across Asia and brings a wealth of relevant experience in investor relations and alternatives advisory services.

"The Asian market is a key area of growth for the AXA IM Alts business and we have strong ambitions to grow our team in the region in order to continue to provide the exemplar service to our existing client while also expand the pool of investors we advise on their global investment strategies," Dard said.

She added that the Asia Pacific region as a whole is a key growth market for AXA IM Alts.

AXA IM Alts has some $266 billion in assets under management.

AXA IM Alts Sandra Lee Florence Dard
