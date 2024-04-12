Newspaper icon
Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 12 APR 2024   12:49PM

Netwealth's share price increased over 2% as the investment platform announced a $84.7 billion in funds under administration (FUA) as of March 31.

The increase marks a $6.7 billion increase for the quarter, driven by $2.7 billion in net inflows and $4 billion from positive market movements.

During its business update, Netwealth detailed a a 28.5% year-over-year increase in FUA, amounting to $18.8 billion. This growth consisted of $10.6 billion from net inflows and $8.2 billion from market gains.

Meanwhile, managed account balances rose to $17.0 billion, a 62.1% increase compared to the prior corresponding period (PCP), bolstered by net inflows of $0.6 billion.

Netwealth experienced an 11.6% increase in account numbers, adding 5132 new accounts during the quarter, a 3.7% rise from the previous quarter. Additionally, it saw "strong momentum" in new adviser and licensee relationships, with a new business pipeline and strong conversion rates across all segments.

The group also flagged that founder Michael Heine, who stepped back from day-to-day management in October 2022 to become an executive director will now transition to a non-executive director role as he approaches his 75th birthday. He intends to do this by June 30.

Looking ahead, Netwealth projects robust inflows for FUA in the June quarter, driven by several large transitions, heightened seasonal flows, and increased market activity.

It also highlighted the rapidly evolving technology landscape, emphasising its active exploration and implementation of generative artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, productivity, client engagement, and service.

UBS financials analyst Scott Russell said Netwealth's funds and flows were above its forecasts and consensus and provided upbeat commentary for strong flows to year end.

"Looking ahead, management expects 4Q24 flows to be 'very strong' and we have lifted our FY24 FUA forecast by 3% to $89 billion," he said.

