Netflix-for-funds bolsters leadership

Forum 360 has moved to strengthen its leadership, with the addition of two experienced executives to its advisory board.

Forum 360 co-founder and chief executive Rowland Hirst has confirmed the appointment of former Business Council of Australia chair Grant King the firm's advisory board.

King currently serves as a director of HSBC Australia, and was previously the managing director of Origin Energy, where he spent 16 years.

Hirst said King's "extensive experience" on boards would help Forum 360 uncover further uses for its technology, and added the former BCA chair would focus on helping the firm develop analytics which "matter to board members and management teams from our unique data thread".

"He views Forum 360 as a stakeholder solution, not just for investor relations and believes there are multiple use cases for management teams and board member to more effectively engage their stakeholders," Hirst said.

Joining King on Forum 360's advisory board is BasisPoint founder David Chin. Chin currently sits on the board of In1Bank, a neo-bank targeting Australian's who speak Chinese languages. Previously, Chin served as head of marketing at Sydney Futures Exchange.

Hirst said Chin's financial markets experience across the Asia Pacific region would help Forum 360's management team to "mould the solution for the intricacies of the distribution channels he has so much experience in".

"Like Grant, David understands that analysis is most impactful for active asset managers across funds and other asset classes," Hirst said.

"He believes there are more use cases for Forum 360's solution within active asset management yet outside the vehicles of either funds or listed companies."