Executive Appointments

Nanuk welcomes senior investment analyst

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022   12:16PM

Nanuk Asset Management has expanded its sustainable investment team with the appointment of Marie Miyashiro as its senior investment analyst.

Miyashiro, based in Sydney, will commence the newly created role next Friday.

She will join the team alongside chief investment officer Tom King, portfolio managers Jane Henderson, Tristan Patience, Peter Wilmshurst and Binya Even who is based in London.

A statement said Miyashiro has over 20 years of experience in global equities and research.

Previously she held the title of global equities analyst at Platinum Asset Management Limited and head of utilities and infrastructure research at Citigroup.

Miyashiro also held the role of equity research analyst at Credit Suisse and analyst at AMP Capital.

Nanuk's managing director Paul Chadwick said in addition to her strong strong experience in global equities Miyashiro also has extensive expertise in the Asian equities sector, particularly in Japan, as well as experience with infrastructure and utility projects.

"Investing in areas related to sustainability shows no signs of slowing down," he explained.

"Our focus is global and the ongoing expansion at Nanuk comes as we continue to see an increase in investors and advisers seeking global equities strategies that deliver both strong returns and positive environmental benefits.

"I am delighted to have Marie join our talented team. Marie provides further depth to the Nanuk investment team as she brings highly valuable insights into the global equities market from a career spanning over two decades. Her deep knowledge and understanding of the market will play a pivotal role in our active approach moving forward."

The statement concluded that Nanuk is exclusively focused on sustainably themed responsible investments specifically, investing globally in listed companies whose activities and practices contribute to or benefit from the transition to greater global sustainability.

