Nanuk welcomes senior investment analyst

Nanuk welcomes senior investment analystBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 5 SEP 2022 12:16PM
Read more: Marie Miyashiro, Nanuk Asset Management, Binya, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Friday, Jane Henderson, Japan, London, Paul Chadwick, Peter Wilmshurst, Platinum Asset Management Limited, Sydney, Tom King, Tristan Patience
Nanuk Asset Management has expanded its sustainable investment team with the appointment of Marie Miyashiro as its senior investment analyst.
Miyashiro, based in Sydney, will commence the newly created role next Friday.
She will join the team alongside chief investment officer Tom King, portfolio managers Jane Henderson, Tristan Patience, Peter Wilmshurst and Binya Even who is based in London.
A statement said Miyashiro has over 20 years of experience in global equities and research.
Previously she held the title of global equities analyst at Platinum Asset Management Limited and head of utilities and infrastructure research at Citigroup.
Miyashiro also held the role of equity research analyst at Credit Suisse and analyst at AMP Capital.
Nanuk's managing director Paul Chadwick said in addition to her strong strong experience in global equities Miyashiro also has extensive expertise in the Asian equities sector, particularly in Japan, as well as experience with infrastructure and utility projects.
"Investing in areas related to sustainability shows no signs of slowing down," he explained.
"Our focus is global and the ongoing expansion at Nanuk comes as we continue to see an increase in investors and advisers seeking global equities strategies that deliver both strong returns and positive environmental benefits.
"I am delighted to have Marie join our talented team. Marie provides further depth to the Nanuk investment team as she brings highly valuable insights into the global equities market from a career spanning over two decades. Her deep knowledge and understanding of the market will play a pivotal role in our active approach moving forward."
The statement concluded that Nanuk is exclusively focused on sustainably themed responsible investments specifically, investing globally in listed companies whose activities and practices contribute to or benefit from the transition to greater global sustainability.
Related News
Editor's Choice
New Forests launches new division, appoints team|
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds|
Schroders names head of private wealth
IFM Investors appoints chief strategy officer
|Sponsored by
Protecting and enhancing nature, climate and communities
A holistic approach to land-based investing can have profound benefits for nature, climate and people while pursuing strong financial results.
|Sponsored by
A tough year for green bonds but the outlook is optimistic
While it has been a challenging year, a competitive yield and attractive valuations are among the reasons to be optimistic for green bonds.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Using client data to drive client engagement
Net flows navigate product oceans
Are conditions for equity markets really that dire?
Sunlight: The obvious solution to unlisted asset valuation doubts
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?
Travis Miller
IPARTNERS PTY LTD