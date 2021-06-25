MSCI reviews emerging market classifications

MSCI has published its latest market classification review, with Argentina and Pakistan no longer considered emerging markets.

The MSCI Argentina Index has been moved from 'emerging' to 'standalone' market status.

A reclassification to 'standalone' means these markets will not be capturing funds from investors who seek exposure to emerging markets indexes through various instruments like ETFs.

"Since September 2019, international institutional investors have been subject to the imposition of capital controls in the Argentina equity market," MSCI global head of index management research Craig Feldman said.

"Despite the fact that the MSCI Argentina Index remains replicable given that only foreign listings are eligible for inclusion to the index, the prolonged severity of capital controls with no resolution is not in line with the market accessibility criteria of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

"This has led to the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina Index from 'emerging markets' to 'standalone markets' status."

In other changes, the MSCI Pakistan Index has been moved from 'emerging' to 'frontier' market status.

This was due to the size of the Pakistani equity market no longer meeting the standard size and liquidity of an emerging market, in line with MSCI's framework. MSCI said that since November 2019 no securities in the MSCI Pakistan equity universe have met the emerging markets size and liquidity criteria within the MSCI market classification framework.

The index provider also released information on some of the markets where it has concerns about deterioration in the availability of investment instruments - including Brazil, China (A shares), India, Korea and Turkey.

Some of the exchanges in these regions restrict access to data, in turn restricting the creation of investment derivatives including ETFs, futures and options contracts.

"As a reminder, any anti-competitive policy put forth by any exchange in any market in the world that restricts the availability of investment Instruments and results in deterioration of the accessibility of an equity market could potentially lead to a downgrade in market classification," MSCI said.

"Exchanges and regulators should note that anti-competitive policies or practices that restrict the availability of indexed investment instruments have become increasingly problematic to global investors."

Finally, the market classifications review found particular market accessibility issues in Nigeria. The repatriation of funds from investments in Nigerian equities remains extremely difficult for foreign investors due to low liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange market, MSCI found.

Like Argentina, the MSCI Nigeria Index could be moved to 'standalone market' status if there is no improvement in accessibility and liquidity of this market.