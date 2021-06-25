NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MSCI reviews emerging market classifications

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   11:58AM

MSCI has published its latest market classification review, with Argentina and Pakistan no longer considered emerging markets.

The MSCI Argentina Index has been moved from 'emerging' to 'standalone' market status.

A reclassification to 'standalone' means these markets will not be capturing funds from investors who seek exposure to emerging markets indexes through various instruments like ETFs.

"Since September 2019, international institutional investors have been subject to the imposition of capital controls in the Argentina equity market," MSCI global head of index management research Craig Feldman said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"Despite the fact that the MSCI Argentina Index remains replicable given that only foreign listings are eligible for inclusion to the index, the prolonged severity of capital controls with no resolution is not in line with the market accessibility criteria of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

"This has led to the reclassification of the MSCI Argentina Index from 'emerging markets' to 'standalone markets' status."

In other changes, the MSCI Pakistan Index has been moved from 'emerging' to 'frontier' market status.

This was due to the size of the Pakistani equity market no longer meeting the standard size and liquidity of an emerging market, in line with MSCI's framework. MSCI said that since November 2019 no securities in the MSCI Pakistan equity universe have met the emerging markets size and liquidity criteria within the MSCI market classification framework.

The index provider also released information on some of the markets where it has concerns about deterioration in the availability of investment instruments - including Brazil, China (A shares), India, Korea and Turkey.

Some of the exchanges in these regions restrict access to data, in turn restricting the creation of investment derivatives including ETFs, futures and options contracts.

"As a reminder, any anti-competitive policy put forth by any exchange in any market in the world that restricts the availability of investment Instruments and results in deterioration of the accessibility of an equity market could potentially lead to a downgrade in market classification," MSCI said.

"Exchanges and regulators should note that anti-competitive policies or practices that restrict the availability of indexed investment instruments have become increasingly problematic to global investors."

Finally, the market classifications review found particular market accessibility issues in Nigeria.  The repatriation of funds from investments in Nigerian equities remains extremely difficult for foreign investors due to low liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange market, MSCI found.

Like Argentina, the MSCI Nigeria Index could be moved to 'standalone market' status if there is no improvement in accessibility and liquidity of this market.

Read more: MSCI Argentina IndexMSCI Pakistan IndexMSCI Nigeria IndexChina A SharesCraig Feldman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Asset management services provider expands to Australia
MSCI delays China A shares inclusion in indices
FTSE Russell creates new China index
More Australians to invest in China

Editor's Choice

MSCI reviews emerging market classifications

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
MSCI has published its latest market classification review, with Argentina and Pakistan no longer considered emerging markets.

Aussie investors optimistic about returns

KARREN VERGARA
Australians hope that their diversified portfolios will continue to achieve double-digit returns as the pandemic shifts the economy to recovery phase, a new survey finds.

AMP board adds former banking chief

KARREN VERGARA
A former bank chief executive has joined the board of AMP as an independent non-executive director.

Schroders head of distribution exits

KANIKA SOOD
Schroders' local head of distribution Graeme Mather has departed, with the business understood to not be seeking a replacement.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.