NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
MSCI launches life sciences indices
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 22 APR 2021   12:27PM

MSCI is launching a set of indices that target megatrends and innovation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

The partnership with Nasdaq-listed Royalty Pharma will measure the performance of companies focused on delivering new and innovative therapeutic treatments related to virology and oncology.

Royalty Pharma, which is in the business of acquiring pharmaceutical royalties in the life sciences industry, will provide information on medical conditions, clinical trials, therapies and technologies that may lead to breakthrough medical treatments.

The series is the latest addition to MSCI's growing portfolio of thematic indices.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

It launched the MSCI Climate Paris Aligned Index Suite in October 2020, eight new indices that capture climate data from its Climate Value-at-Risk (Climate VaR) tool, scope 3 emissions (indirect greenhouse gas emissions generated from sources not owned or controlled by a reporting entity) data and green revenue.

The index provider said: "Thematic investing is not a sector, factor or ESG strategy; nor is it bound by conventional geographic or industry classifications, such as style or market capitalisation. Rather, it is an investment approach that takes a long-term view of how trends can change prevailing business models and value chains while facilitating investor access and exposure to growth themes of the future."

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

MSCI chair and chief executive Henry Fernandez said since COVID-19, life sciences companies have been pivotal to shaping and advancing the healthcare industry and are critical to developing approaches for preventing and treating diseases.

Royalty Pharma founder and chief executive Pablo Legorreta said: "This collaboration leverages Royalty Pharma's deep clinical and scientific knowledge built over decades, as well as the unique capabilities of our Strategy and Analytics team. This venture represents another example of Royalty Pharma's creative approach to monetising its existing intellectual capital through the creation of indexes that support investment in life sciences."

Read more: MSCIRoyalty PharmaHenry FernandezPablo Legorreta
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aberdeen Standard rejigs Aussie equities fund
Montgomery launches two global strategies
Asset managers move to ESG
Big year for ESG ahead: MSCI
Zenith partners with MSCI
Data letting ESG down: BlackRock
Bloomberg indices to rebrand
Death of value investing a myth: Realindex
Fidelity launches global fund
MSCI launches UN SDG alignment tool
Editor's Choice
Inflows slow at AMP North
KANIKA SOOD
AMP's North platform saw $400 million less in inflows in the three months to March compared to the same time last year, as financial adviser activity fell.
Perennial establishes ESG boutique
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Perennial Partners has spun its ESG team and flagship ESG fund into a separate boutique investment business.
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
KANIKA SOOD
Centuria Capital Group will pay $24 million for a 50% stake in the real estate debt manager, founded five years ago by former UBS and Wingate investors.
MSCI launches life sciences indices
KARREN VERGARA
MSCI is launching a set of indices that target megatrends and innovation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.