NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Most paraplanners will not become financial advisers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 20 JAN 2022   12:46PM

Despite popular belief, an overwhelming number of paraplanners do not intend to pursue a career as a financial adviser, a new report reveals.

Fintech Tanngo, together with The Paraplanner Hub, found that almost three quarters of paraplanners (72%) see their role as a career in the industry and not as a stepping stone to becoming an adviser and many say that they are content in their roles.

In their inaugural Paraplanner Hub Survey, they suggest more needs to be done about supporting career progression of paraplanners by providing technical support, development, and education.

Paraplanners that have the biggest desire to move to adviser roles are employed paraplanners, and the contracted and part-time paraplanners have mostly chosen a career path in paraplanning, the report reads.

"This suggests that employed paraplanners could be perfect candidates for the Professional Year Programme to cultivate new advisers for our industry."

The majority (69%) of Australia's paraplanning sector is female, aged between 30 to 40 years old.

About 60% are employed either full time or part time, while 39% are contractors. On average, they have over four years' experience in the industry.

Only 21% of paraplanners are found on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register. Only a third (34%) are members of an industry body.

Paraplanners believe they are not "glorified typists" and have influence over the strategy and product advice provided to a client, meaning that they are critical in developing appropriate and compliant advice.

"If this is the case, then they should have recognisable qualifications so that all who produce advice are suitably qualified, and their qualifications are transparent and easily identifiable for those who employ their services," the report said.

In the future, it could be possible to have both adviser and paraplanner names sign off on the Statement of Advice.

It takes paraplanners four to six hours to complete a standard SOA that are priced between $451 and $550.

Read more: Tanngo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform

Editor's Choice

Life insurers to embrace risky assets

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurers will take on more risks and shun safe-haven assets in a bid to bump up returns in 2022.

AMP hires new head of portfolio management

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AMP has appointed a new head of portfolio management for its troubled multi-asset group (MAG), hiring from Pendal.

Insto investors tempted by crypto

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new study shows close to 80% of institutional investors and wealth managers are now looking favourably upon cryptocurrencies, citing strong capital growth and diversification benefits.

American Century introduces small-cap fund

KARREN VERGARA
American Century has launched a global small-cap fund targeting Australian wholesale investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.