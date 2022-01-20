Most paraplanners will not become financial advisers

Despite popular belief, an overwhelming number of paraplanners do not intend to pursue a career as a financial adviser, a new report reveals.

Fintech Tanngo, together with The Paraplanner Hub, found that almost three quarters of paraplanners (72%) see their role as a career in the industry and not as a stepping stone to becoming an adviser and many say that they are content in their roles.

In their inaugural Paraplanner Hub Survey, they suggest more needs to be done about supporting career progression of paraplanners by providing technical support, development, and education.

Paraplanners that have the biggest desire to move to adviser roles are employed paraplanners, and the contracted and part-time paraplanners have mostly chosen a career path in paraplanning, the report reads.

"This suggests that employed paraplanners could be perfect candidates for the Professional Year Programme to cultivate new advisers for our industry."

The majority (69%) of Australia's paraplanning sector is female, aged between 30 to 40 years old.

About 60% are employed either full time or part time, while 39% are contractors. On average, they have over four years' experience in the industry.

Only 21% of paraplanners are found on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register. Only a third (34%) are members of an industry body.

Paraplanners believe they are not "glorified typists" and have influence over the strategy and product advice provided to a client, meaning that they are critical in developing appropriate and compliant advice.

"If this is the case, then they should have recognisable qualifications so that all who produce advice are suitably qualified, and their qualifications are transparent and easily identifiable for those who employ their services," the report said.

In the future, it could be possible to have both adviser and paraplanner names sign off on the Statement of Advice.

It takes paraplanners four to six hours to complete a standard SOA that are priced between $451 and $550.