Morningstar equities research lead departs

The long-serving head of equities research at Morningstar has reflected on six decades in financial services in a final analyst note.

Peter Warnes has been with Morningstar since 2006, however his career began long before - nabbing a role with the Bank of New South Wales in 1963 and entering financial markets in 1968.

Warnes said he has enjoyed the 61 years since "thoroughly through thick and thin, ups and downs", including working in the US when the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its lowest level since 1962 and the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"At the close, the benchmark was at 627 and went on to bottom at 578 later in the month. The Dow Jones is currently 39,000. The S&P 500 bottomed out at 62, today near 5100," he noted.

He also recalled the 1973-74 bear market in which the US market lost nearly half its value. Driven by the oil crisis, it followed the resignation of Richard Nixon due to Watergate. During this time Australia's Southern Cross won the America's Cup, and it was a great time to be an Aussie in the US, Warnes said.

He said this period confirmed in his mind that investing is a long game; "Always have some exposure to the stock market. Invest your hard earned, don't speculate."

As for the years since, Warnes said: "There have been bumps along the way, some larger than others, including the Crash of October 1987, the collapse of the Dot.com boom in 2000, the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, and more recently the Covid pandemic."

"But financial markets prevail and move forward, upward and break records. Invest in growth assets for the long term."

Commenting on Warnes' departure, Morningstar director of equity research, Australia and New Zealand Mathew Hodge said the business has been fortunate to have him for more than three decades, saying that he cares deeply for the end investors and has worked passionately for them.

He also confirmed that a replacement is being sought.

"His shoes will be hard to fill. We're in the process of identifying someone to pick up the mantle, and I am optimistic we will find someone worthy," Hodge said.

"For now, I thank Peter for the help he gave me personally and professionally, particularly in the formative years of my career. I wish him all the best for a long, healthy, and happy retirement."