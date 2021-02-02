Morningstar appoints director of manager selection

Morningstar has appointed Aman Ramrakha as a director of manager selection services, as it looks to grow its implementation business.

In his most recent role, Ramrakha was Morningstar's director, manager research ratings for APAC. The firm will recruit for a replacement.

Ramrakha joined Morningstar in September 2018 and has previously worked as Commonwealth Bank's executive manager of research and BT Financial Group's head of technical services.

"This move will allow us to support the continued growth of our manager research client base and our strategic desire to grow our Research Advisory business," said Morningstar director of manager research Grant Kennaway.

"We're seeing more demand for client facing activity to support the implementation of our manager research, including APL management and model construction, and Aman's proven client skills make him a perfect fit for the role."

Ramrakha will lead the Australian manager research ratings team until a replacement is found.

Morningstar, which is listed on the NASDAQ, reported US$1 billion in revenue for calendar year 2020. This was a 19.2% increase.