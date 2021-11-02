Montaka Global inks new distribution deal

Specialist global equities manager Montaka Global has confirmed a distribution deal with an Australian firm.

Hillcrest Strategic Partners will distribute Montaka funds to the intermediated retail market across Australia under the new agreement.

Hillcrest will gain distribution rights to all Montaka funds in the retail intermediary channel in Australia. That channel includes stockbrokers, financial advisers, and their consultants.

Montaka, in turn, will gain access to the distribution capabilities of Hillcrest's team, led by Hillcrest founders Damian Craven and Alistair Dunne.

Montaka co-founder and portfolio manager Chris Demasi said the agreement should allow Montaka to build its funds under management by reaching more Australian investors.

"Our mission is to achieve superior long-term compounding of our investors' capital alongside our own by investing in a high-conviction portfolio of global equities," he said.

"We are excited about expanding our coverage of the Australian market by partnering with the experienced and well-regarded Hillcrest team, which will allow us to deliver on our mission for more investors."

Craven and Dunne added: "Bringing such a high-quality manager to the intermediary market here in Australia will benefit our clients and Montaka will become a core holding in many Australians' portfolios for years to come."