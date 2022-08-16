MLC Life Insurance launches wellbeing service

MLC Life Insurance has launched its Vivo health, wellness and recovery service to support its customers wanting to improve wellbeing throughout all life stages.

All customers insured by MLC Life Insurance will be supported by Vivo under one brand. It's fully accessible online and offered at no additional cost, the insurer said.

Retail customers across all products can access services now, while fund members will get access over the second half of this year.

MLC Life Insurance chief claims officer Andrew Beevors said offering more support to customers irrespective of whether they claim reinforces the value of life insurance protection every day.

"Most customers will never claim on their policy but will have moments in their lives where they need additional health and wellbeing support. Through Vivo, we provide one place to access everything under one proposition, from fitness consultations through to a second opinion on a medical condition from a team of experts," he explained.

"For those who do need to claim, our team of recovery and rehabilitation experts can provide targeted support services specific to their circumstances. This is particularly helpful for people experiencing cancer, mental ill-health, and pain."

Vivo offers access to mental health support, cancer and pain through its specialist care sector and assistance to get back on track after illness or injury through its recovery sector. It also has an overall health and wellness offering and access to medical resources.

Of the customers who accessed MLC Life Insurance's support services over the last 12 months, 64% were able to return to work in some capacity, and a further 34% were able to return to full hours.

Beevors continued: "We see the impact that poor health and wellbeing has on our customers through the claims we manage. Our experience shows the quicker we can provide targeted interventions to improve their health, the faster they can return to work."

He added that overall, the purpose is to help customers better understand and manage their condition and ultimately have the confidence to return to optimal health while being financially protected.

"We also want to support their overall wellbeing and provide tangible solutions that make a difference, this is what Vivo delivers," he said.

The announcement follows the launch of Vivo Incentive in June, which offers a discount on lump sum covers for new retail customers who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) within a specified range.