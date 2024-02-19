Newspaper icon
Mergers a boon for super member growth

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 19 FEB 2024   12:46PM

Mercer, AustralianSuper, Hostplus, UniSuper, and Brighter Super recorded the largest growth in member numbers, according to new analysis from Perple - People Performance, underscored by mergers and stiff competition.

Using APRA data of the 2022-23 financial year, Perple found that merger activities drove most of the movement in member numbers.

Mercer recorded a whopping 181% jump in membership growth - the highest amongst its peers - ending the period with 848,026 members thanks to the successor fund transfer with BT.

AustralianSuper saw a net growth rate of 13% to end up with 3.26 million members.

Hostplus's membership base grew 10% year on year, adding 161,907 to have 1.76 members. UniSuper and Brighter Super rose 23% and 95% respectively.

"Whilst neither AustralianSuper nor Hostplus completed a merger during the year, Hostplus now joins Aussie as a top five fund megalith based on its scale combining both total membership and assets," Perple founding director John Myers said.

Conversely, the funds that experienced the worst nominal net member growth were AMP, Insignia Financial, Colonial First State (CFS), Commonwealth Bank Officers Super, and TWUSUPER.

CFS lost 29,426 members and saw total membership dip 3.5% year on year; it finished up with a total of 821,086 members.

Insignia's membership contracted 5.7% to lose 113,053 and ended FY23 with 1.86 million members.

"Fund growth, assets, revenue and expenses are all heavily influenced by both investments and membership base," said Myers.

"At the strategic level, further mergers, increased competition, a shifting regulatory member focus and the skewed favourability of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) stapling legislation, will exert further pressure on funds to achieve membership based strategic objectives."

Myers, a former executive manager of growth at Media Super, launched Perple as a leadership resourcing and remuneration tool in July 2023.

Read more: HostplusPerpleAustralianSuperBrighter SuperMercerUniSuperCFSJohn MyersInsignia FinancialBTColonial First StateCommonwealth Bank Officers SuperMedia Super
Magellan needs more consistent progress: Morningstar

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
While the appointment of Sophia Rahmani as managing director is an "encouraging step forward," Morningstar's view of the fund manager won't be changing any time soon, it says.

Funds SA hires ESG expert

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:51PM
Funds SA has appointed a new investment professional to sit within the responsible investment team.

VanEck failed to disclose influencer's role in ETF launch: SEC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:31PM
VanEck will pay US$1.75 million ($2.7m) to settle a case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged the investment manager failed to disclose the involvement of an influencer in the launch of an ETF in 2021.

