Executive Appointments
Mercer names chief financial officer
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 APR 2021   11:44AM

Mercer Pacific has appointed former Australian Unity manager Emily O'Brien as chief financial officer, taking over from David McKeown.

O'Brien was general manager of commercial and structured finance at Australian Unity for over two years. She was previously group financial controller at Vicinity Centres.

Prior to this, O'Brien was an associate director at Macquarie Group in Macquarie Capital Funds for over four years.

She takes over from McKeown who was in the role for over three years and at Mercer for over a decade.

The appointment comes after Mercer made appointments for two roles in the Pacific leadership team last week.

Helen Murdoch joined as sales and commercial acceleration leader from MLC and Saranne Brodrick as chief strategy officer, joining from Deloitte.

Mercer also recently made three appointments to the boards of its investments and superannuation businesses, including the former head of investments at MLC Asset Management and a former chair of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

