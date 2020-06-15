Men gamble ERS payment away: Research

New data released by illion and AlphaBeta (part of Accenture) shows that there are vast differences in how early release of super payments are being spent between the genders.

While women who access their super early are more likely to spend on essential items like supermarket shopping and utility bills, men have gone on a gambling binge.

Men's spending on gambling was 93% higher than women's. Men who accessed their super early spent an extra $290 a fortnight gambling, coming off a pre-COVID base of $56 a fortnight.

With access to pubs and clubs restricted as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the online gambling industry has emerged as something of a winner.

There was a 110% increase in online gambling spending in the first week of June, compared to a normal week before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food delivery spending increased by 248% and alcohol and tobacco spending went up 39%.

Across both genders, illion and AlphaBeta calculated that 15% of the super money was spent on debt repayment.

"The high levels of discretionary spending from people who accessed their superannuation early further demonstrates that this money was used to increase spending - as opposed to being the lifeline for which it was intended," AphaBeta director Andrew Charlton said.

"While this spending would have certainly helped the economy - in similar ways to JobKeeper and JobSeeker - there will be heftier prices to pay in retirement with the early withdrawal of super."

According to the data, from the start of May discretionary spending saw a huge uptick. It dropped down to 30 points below normal levels in April but regained those 30 points by the start of June.

The researchers said that total spending per person is now only 2% below normal levels and that discretionary spending got an extra boost from COVID-19 restrictions easing and the Queen's birthday long weekend.

The research is sourced from customer-consented anonymised data used by illion to undertake research, analysis and product development and weighted to the Australian census to account for population biases.

illion and AlphaBeta previously found that 40% of those who accessed their super early did not see any drop in their income during the COVID-19 pandemic and that 64% of the money had gone to discretionary spending.

