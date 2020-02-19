McGrathNicol launches cyber protection tool

McGrathNicol has partnered to launch a tech-enabled forensic investigations service to help Australian businesses detect cybercrime.

McGrathNicol and ResponSight have partnered to develop FDetect, a service designed to provide businesses with the ability to pick up on the human element of cybercrime and other business risks, based on "an understanding of human behaviours and their use of technology".

The system uses inbuilt mechanisms which allow users to quickly investigate potential risks, and is backed by McGrathNicol's risk management, investigations, digital forensics and cyber security expertise.

The service analyses patterns of behaviour from "multiple sources" at each device on an organisation's network, allowing the business to take a "risk-based" view of anything alarming. It also collects evidence in real-time, ensuring evidence isn't lost in the time between an issue occurring and being detected.

"We are delighted to have partnered with a leading startup to create an innovative service like no other in this market," McGrathNicol advisory partner Darren Hopkins said.

"The service provides Australian businesses with a combination of technology-enabled behavioral analytics and the backing of human forensic experts with decades of experience investigating intellectual property theft, white collar crime and cybercrime."

The service is partially funded by AustCyber, an Australian government funded organisation dedicated to growing Australia's cyber security ecosystem.

AustCyber chief executive Michelle Price said the growing demand for cyber security products was an opportunity for Australia.

"It's how we respond as a nation to this opportunity that will drive sustained growth and better management of risk. Supporting cyber resiliency across the Australian economy improves our nation's overall global competitiveness, as well as its security," Price said

"AustCyber is excited to be working with McGrathNicol and ResponSight as they develop a system for forensic data collection, investigations and early warning risk analytics based on behavioural activity profiling over the next 12 months. I anticipate the outcomes of the project will have national, if not international, reach and impact."