Executive Appointments

Maple-Brown Abbott lifts AMP Capital managers

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   10:09AM

Boutique investment manager Maple-Brown Abbott has lifted two small cap portfolio managers from AMP Capital.

Phillip Hudak and Matt Griffin will join Maple-Brown Abbott as co-portfolio managers, Australian small companies, at the end of April.

They were previously co-portfolio managers of the AMP Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund for the past four years.

At Maple-Brown Abbott, they will report to chief investment officer Garth Rossler.

Maple-Brown Abbott chief executive Sophia Rahmani said these appointments are a key development in growth plans for the firm.

"The opportunity to add this sought-after capability through the appointment of two highly experienced investment professionals is ideal for us," she said.

"Our people and our platform allow us to efficiently add and support new investment teams, and we expect to launch an Australian small companies fund soon after Phillip and Matt start.

"Being a privately owned boutique investment manager with a long history of strong client alignment and quality investment capabilities means that when we identify solutions that align with our strategy and our clients' interests, we can add them relatively quickly and efficiently."

She added that over the last year, Maple-Brown Abbott has added several investment strategies.

"In the past 12 months, we have broadened our offering from three investment strategies - broad-cap Australian equities, Asia-Pacific equities and global listed infrastructure - to five, with global emerging markets and now Australian small companies. We continue to see institutional and adviser interest in actively managed, differentiated investment strategies," Rahmani said.

The AMP Australian small caps strategy was launched in February 2013 and managed by Hudak from inception, then co-managed by Hudak and Griffin from March 2018 to March 2022.

