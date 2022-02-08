Magellan funds under review

After Magellan co-founder Hamish Douglass announced he would take extended medical leave, the company's share price dove and its fund ratings are under review.

Morningstar said all of Magellan's global and high conviction funds are under review due to the unexpected announcement from Douglass.

Douglass was lead portfolio manager, with co-founder Chris MacKay now stepping in to oversee management of the global equity strategies.

"Given Douglass' integral involvement in the business and managing Magellan's global equity strategies, we have placed the Magellan Global and Magellan High Conviction strategies under review," Morningstar said.

"Key man risk has been an ongoing issue for the global equities strategies, although we note there is considerable depth of talent at Magellan that hasn't been as visible to the public eye. A formal review of these strategies, including a comprehensive parent review, will be undertaken in the coming weeks and our updated view will be published soon after."

Magellan's share price dove to $16.50 on the back of the news Douglass would be taking leave. Earlier in February, the share price was above $20.

In December 2021, the company's share price took a significant hit after UK wealth firm St James' Place pulled a $19 billion mandate. Magellan's share price tumbled from a high of $34.50 in November to less than $20.

At the time, Morningstar said its fair value estimate for Magellan was still $38 per share, calling the firm's problems "bumps in the road not nails in the coffin".

And, in response to the latest news about Douglass Morningstar has retained its conviction that Magellan is a five-star investment but has said there is high uncertainty about the fair value of its share price.

Morningstar revised its fair value estimate of Magellan shares down from $38 to $34.50, still comfortably above the current share price.

"We believe shares are undervalued but concur there are limited near-term earnings and share price catalysts due to recent underperformance. The St James' Place mandate could trigger further fund redemptions. Continued strong performance will be key to reverse Magellan's fortunes," Morningstar said.

"Chairman and chief investment officer Hamish Douglass' indefinite leave from narrow-moat Magellan surprised us. But we don't believe this is overly value-destructive for shareholders."