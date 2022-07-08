Magellan FUM drops again

The fund manager's latest update shows its funds under management have dipped to $61.3 billion.

Magellan said the changes reflected market movements and outflows.

Over the June quarter Magellan saw outflows of $5.2 billion - $1.7 billion from the retail side of the business and $3.5 billion from the institutional business.

The retail business now holds $22.2 billion total while the institutional business has $39.1 billion.

By asset class, total FUM is comprised of $33.3 billion in global equities, $20.1 billion in infrastructure equities and $7.9 billion in Aussie equities.

At May end, Magellan had $65 billion and three months prior it had $70 billion.

Net of reinvestment, Magellan said its funds will pay about $0.4 billion in July.

Meanwhile, the group said it is entitled to estimated performance fees of $11 million for the financial year just gone.

This latest drop in FUM follows long serving distribution lead Frank Casarotti flagging his intention to retire at the end of next year. It also follows an announcement by Magellan that its co-founder and former chief investment officer Hamish Douglass would soon return to the business in an advisory capacity.