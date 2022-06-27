Luxury collectables break records

Millions of dollars of Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton and Hermes handbags, high-end shoes, jewellery, and other opulent items broke records recently at Lloyds Auctions, in one of the biggest luxury designer auctions ever.

Over 350 pieces of high-end watches and handbags went under the hammer on June 19, with a Hermes Kelly Crocodile Handbag selling for $50,000.

Other feature items that sold in the designer auction included other Hermes Birkin bags, one for $18,600 and the other one for $15,700, and the Deep-Sea Dweller Rolex for $16,000.

"We haven't seen another auction that has had as many quality luxury and designer items as this one," Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said.

"We are constantly seeing more high-end brands such a Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Hermes, Louis Vuitton come forth to auction as they are achieving these record prices across the board.

"The demand on luxury collectables is huge, people are willing to pay more than original retail price because they can have it now, they don't have to wait on lengthy waiting periods."