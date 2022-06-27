Newspaper icon
Family Office

Luxury collectables break records

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022   6:09PM

Millions of dollars of Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton and Hermes handbags, high-end shoes, jewellery, and other opulent items broke records recently at Lloyds Auctions, in one of the biggest luxury designer auctions ever.

Over 350 pieces of high-end watches and handbags went under the hammer on June 19, with a Hermes Kelly Crocodile Handbag selling for $50,000.

Other feature items that sold in the designer auction included other Hermes Birkin bags, one for $18,600 and the other one for $15,700, and the Deep-Sea Dweller Rolex for $16,000.

"We haven't seen another auction that has had as many quality luxury and designer items as this one," Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said.

"We are constantly seeing more high-end brands such a Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Hermes, Louis Vuitton come forth to auction as they are achieving these record prices across the board.

"The demand on luxury collectables is huge, people are willing to pay more than original retail price because they can have it now, they don't have to wait on lengthy waiting periods."

50% of advisers now offering ESG advice

CHLOE WALKER
Almost half of all financial advisers are now providing ESG investment advice, according to a new report.

Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN
In a speech at the Trans-Tasman Business Circle 'Meet the regulators' event, APRA chair Wayne Byres said to expect the performance of super trustees to continue to be the subject of intense scrutiny.

Apollo secures Hostplus mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
Apollo Global Management has entered a strategic partnership with Hostplus to launch an Asia Pacific credit strategy.

ABE releases Rolls Royce bond

CHLOE WALKER
It's one of the most luxurious automotive brands in the world and it now has its own bond linked security from the Australian Bond Exchange.

