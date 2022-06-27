Luxury collectables break records

Luxury collectables break recordsBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 27 JUN 2022 6:09PM
Read more: Lloyds
Millions of dollars of Rolex watches, Louis Vuitton and Hermes handbags, high-end shoes, jewellery, and other opulent items broke records recently at Lloyds Auctions, in one of the biggest luxury designer auctions ever.
Over 350 pieces of high-end watches and handbags went under the hammer on June 19, with a Hermes Kelly Crocodile Handbag selling for $50,000.
Other feature items that sold in the designer auction included other Hermes Birkin bags, one for $18,600 and the other one for $15,700, and the Deep-Sea Dweller Rolex for $16,000.
"We haven't seen another auction that has had as many quality luxury and designer items as this one," Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said.
"We are constantly seeing more high-end brands such a Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Hermes, Louis Vuitton come forth to auction as they are achieving these record prices across the board.
"The demand on luxury collectables is huge, people are willing to pay more than original retail price because they can have it now, they don't have to wait on lengthy waiting periods."
Related News
Editor's Choice
50% of advisers now offering ESG advice
Super trustees face rough seas ahead: Byres
Apollo secures Hostplus mandate
ABE releases Rolls Royce bond
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Dear minister: Fixing the broken advice market
Like dogs, every investment style has its day
Reconfiguring portfolios for a structural turning point
Time to rethink emerging market debt?
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Jane Kang
PRIME SUPER