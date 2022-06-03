Newspaper icon
Lumiant receives $3m investment from US wealth manager

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUN 2022   11:39AM

Lumiant announced it secured a $3 million investment to support its expansion into the US from Savant Wealth Management.

Lumiant launched in the US just last month and aims to use its new resources to bankroll rapid expansion in the country.

Its chief executive and co-founder Santiago Burridge said there is no better strategic partner than Savant.

"For more than 30 years, they (Savant) have committed to applying the smartest financial thinking to serve individuals and their families in a fiduciary capacity," he said.

"Its approach, values, and interests align with ours, we look forward to working with them to ensure our platform drives referrals, retention, and revenue for firms in the United States, as well as helping more people live their best possible lives."

Savant is a leading independent, nationally recognised, fee-only firm offering investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, accounting, and family office service.

It has $13.5 billion in assets under management and, as Lumiant's first US customer, will be taking a minority stake in Lumiant's US business. Its chief executive and founder Brent Brodeski will now take a seat on Lumiant's board.

Brodeski said the company wanted a tool that would enable it to deliver advice to clients no matter their financial literacy.

"We found what we were looking for in Lumiant and are lucky to have the opportunity to invest in the company's future," he said.

"Its advice engagement platform is a perfect fit for Savant as we look to support our employee-owners and others to enhance the outstanding value and service we deliver to clients."

The Lumiant platform will be used by Savant to better align assets, decisions, and strategies with client priorities and values.

It will also support the delivery of advice in a consistent, scalable, and efficient manner, maximizing the time and effort of Savant advisors to provide wise counsel.

