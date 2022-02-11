Link REIT, Oxford ink $2.3bn office portfolio deal

Hong Kong-based Link Asset Management has announced a joint venture with Oxford Properties Group in the Investa Gateway Office (IGO) venture, which consists of a prime office portfolio worth over $2.3 billion.

Link will own a 49.9% stake, while Oxford will hold a 50.1% stake in the venture that consists of five prime office assets in Australia's core markets of Sydney and Melbourne.

The holdings in Sydney are: 126 Phillip Street, 388 George Street, 151 Clarence Street, 347 Kent Street and 567 Collins Street in Melbourne.

The portfolio will continue to be managed by Investa Gateway Office (IGO).

"IGO is one of the highest quality Australian office real estate portfolios to be offered to the market in recent years," Link chief executive officer George Hongchoy said.

"We are delighted to partner with two firms that have deep conviction and connections in the Australian market and further strengthen Link's presence in the country.

"The Australian economy has been highly resilient and the investment in one of its highest quality prime office portfolios provides immediate scale, positions us strongly for the next cycle and aligns with our Vision 2025 growth strategy of diversifying and improving our portfolio mix in the region."

Oxford head of Australia Alec Harper said the venture has created "significant value and achieved a high performing de-risked portfolio".

"Following on from the recent investment by Mitsubishi Estate into our Parkline Place project, today's transaction further demonstrates the continued global institutional demand for prime and highly sustainable office product," he said.

"Oxford will redeploy capital from the transaction into our prime office develop-to-core pipeline and build-to-rent develop-to-core investment strategy in Australia, where we continue to have a favourable long-term outlook."

The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2022.