NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Insurance
Sponsored by
Life insurers are doing their best: FSC
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAR 2020   12:18PM

The Financial Services Council has responded to a largely damning report from the Life Code Compliance Committee, arguing it is silent on positive changes the industry has made.

The report looked at cases dating back to June 2017 and found that timeframes for claim processing as outlined in the Life Insurance Code of Practice were not met.

The review of 11 subscribers to the code's compliance came about after the LCCC received more than 700 alleged breaches of the code from law firm Maurice Blackburn.

"The report is silent on the positive changes made by the life insurance sector," the FSC said in a statement.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

It noted that the LCCC's criticisms in the report relate only to the timing of decisions, not the outcomes.

The FSC said 598 of the approximately 700 allegations of code breaches related to the timing of claims decisions.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

Of those, 13% were found to be unfounded.

"This report is also silent on the LCCC's own findings from their latest compliance report, which shows in the year to 30 June 2018, life insurers assessed 131, 271 claims," the FSC said.

"Of these, 89% of income related claims and 92% of non-income related claims were within the required Code timeframes."

The FSC also noted that both the Royal Commission and recent work from ASIC acknowledged that the Life Insurance Code of Practice had resulted in improvements in the industry.

"In addition, FSC/KPMG data shows that life insurers decide the overwhelming majority of claims in favour of customers: 92% of all claims assessed are paid in the first instance," the FSC said.

Read more: Life Code Compliance CommitteeFinancial Services CouncilLife Insurance Code of PracticeMaurice Blackburn
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Life insurers breach own code consistently
FSC calls for CSLR claims cap
FSC sheds light on cancer impact
Regulators should face consequences for non-compliance: FSC
AMP cuts super fees
Your Super, Your Choice debate heats up
SGE extension could hurt small entities: FSC
FSC, super sector steps up for bushfire affected
FSC hails super choice amendments
Colonial First State appoints former Schroders chief
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 7E6RBtUT