Life insurance industry profits double, premiums rise: KPMG

Life insurance profits in Australia have soared to $1.2 billion, doubling in the year to 30 June 2023, primarily due to gains in superannuation business, according to KPMG's annual market review.

Risk products recorded a $400 million profit in FY23, down from $1.2 billion in FY22, largely driven by reduced retail profitability in lump sum and disability income products.

Non-risk products posted a $700 million profit, up from a $600 million loss the previous fiscal year.

KPMG actuarial partner Briallen Cummings said "the figures are mixed," noting variations in profitability across different segments of Australia's life insurance industry.

Cummings observed that the reduced profitability of risk products was impacted by a rise in claims and the lack of one-off items like COVID-19 reserve releases, while the profits of non-risk products surged due to favourable investment markets.

Nevertheless, she emphasised that the industry would find solace in marking its second consecutive year of profits, particularly considering economic uncertainty and an evolving regulatory environment.

Interestingly, the top 10 direct insurers were all profitable, in stark contrast to reinsurers, where only two out of seven posted profits, accumulating a combined loss of $300 million.

Resolution Life topped the list of the highest direct profit as a percentage of revenue, recording 28.6%, followed by Challenger at 23.6% and Zurich at 10.2%.

By a measure of revenue, TAL led the local life insurance market with $2.3 billion, followed by AIA with $1.8 billion and MLC with $1.4 billion, while Swiss Re stood out as the top-earning reinsurer, generating $825 million.

Meanwhile, direct premiums rose by 4.1% to $17.9 billion in FY23, fuelled by inflation and market-wide pricing adjustments, some of which were age-related and others in response to increasing claim costs and recent years' losses.

"Following the sustained period of unprofitability for the industry from 2019-21, we can see the impact of insurers repricing existing business," Cummings said.

"We expect to see an ongoing focus on costs and expenses and embedding business efficiencies to further improve profit levels."

Also, although lapse rates for policies secured through independent financial advisers (IFAs) grew, the overall count of individuals insured has stabilised, following a multi-year decline.

"We can see the impact of the decline in the number of IFAs, with a drop in the amount of people buying death and disability income insurance policies through advisers," Cummings said.

"The economic pressures on consumers and rise in premium costs has contributed to lapse rates starting to increase. Having said that, the lapse rates in 2022 were still lower than in 2019, which shows a resilience in the industry."