Licensee to acquire Sentry Group

An ASX-listed financial services firm will acquire Sentry Group for $7 million and add 155 authorised representatives to its books.

WT Financial Group (WTL) announced today that upon completing the takeover, it will have some 275 financial advisers across 200 practices.

WTL will pay $3.5 million in cash to fund the transaction and another $3.5million is payable in WTL shares.

"Purchase price is in line with industry multiples of two-times recurring (net) dealer group revenue, presenting significant accretive value to WTL," WTL said.

The Sentry acquisition is expected to help push revenues to over $70 million in FY22, while net profit after tax is slated to be more than $2 million. The acquisition is expected to complete on July 19.

WTL was founded by managing director Keith Cullen, who will lead the new firm.

WTL operates Wealth Today, which provides dealer group services and Spring Financial Group, which operates SFG Private Wealth, Spring FG Funds Management and Spring Realty.

He is joined by Sentry shareholder and director Michael Harrison as a non-executive director.

Sentry managing director and shareholder David Newman will assume the role of joint chief operating officer and remains as the managing director of Sentry. He will focus on the business development and management of west coast operations, while Sentry chief operating officer Frank Paul will focus on east coast operations and group risk management processes.

WTL head of advice Jack Standing; Sentry head of legal Shelly Radford; and Sentry head of finance Ricton Jones will each assume expanded responsibilities across the new business.

"WTL has developed impressive risk management and advice creation processes, and a key selling point for us was that they actually have advisers at the helm," Newman said.