LGIAsuper reduces fees, adds indexed option

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022   12:40PM

As it prepares to expand its menu, LGIAsuper has reduced fees across most of its investment options, including by more than 30% for MySuper members.

Effective March 31, the total of investment and administration fees have been reduced across LGIAsuper's MySuper, Aggressive, Diversified Growth, Balanced, Socially Responsible Balanced, International Shares, Property and Diversified Fixed Interest options.

According to the fund, MySuper members have seen their total fees drop by about 32%.

Including the administration fee of 0.18%, a MySuper member with a $50,000 balance will now pay $360 in annual fees. Previously, they would have paid $530.

"This fee reduction results from cost-saving changes we made to the Strategic Asset Allocation including cost savings made in the management of Australian, International Shares and Private Equity asset classes," LGIAsuper said.

However, the fees applied to the Stable, Defensive, Socially Responsible Australian Shares and Cash options have increased.

"The increases are a result of changes in asset allocation on some options as well as performance fees paid to investment managers, primarily in the real assets portfolio which includes assets such as Property and Infrastructure along with Private Equity," the fund said.

The fee changes come as LGIAsuper readies to expand its investment menu in June, with plans to introduce a low-cost Indexed Balanced option targeting a return of 2.75% above inflation over 10 years.

Total fees on the option will be 0.28%, including an investment fee of 0.10% and admin fee of 0.18%. On a $50,000 balance, a member would pay $140.

Rainmaker Information's most recent fee study found passive options offered by super funds charge an average of 0.12%.

LGIAsuper said the ability to broaden the menu is the result of its merger with Energy Super.

The merger is also why the fund is looking to change its Socially Responsible Balanced option, choosing to close its existing offering and adopt Energy Super's product.

LGIAsuper said Energy Super's Socially Responsible option has performed better historically and all members in the current option will be transferred over on June 10.

LGIAsuper recently finalised the acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business which is also expected to deliver medium-term fee savings, chief executive Kate Farrar said at the time.

LGIAsuper, MySuper, Energy Super, Kate Farrar, Rainmaker Information, Suncorp
