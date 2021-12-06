Kelly Partners acquires in NSW

Kelly Partners Group acquired a financial advice and accounting firm based in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The unnamed wealth management firm is expected to generate between $910,000 and $1.3 million for its new owner.

When the transaction finalises in February 2022, the financial advice team will relocate to a newly leased premises in Mona Vale, New South Wales, while the accounting unit will move to Kelly Partners' Northern Beaches office.

Kelly Partners also expects to generate between $110,000 to $160,000 in net profit after tax after the deal settles.

Kelly Partners chief executive and founder Brett Kelly said: "We believe our Northern Beaches office, together with our Pittwater office (launched in January 2021) and our Mona Vale office (that will be launched as part of this transaction), would command a dominant and leading position in the Northern Beaches region."

The ASX-listed firm in November paid $4.4 million for a Penrith-based accounting firm.

In April 2021, it also acquired a 51% interest in a financial planning business on the Central Coast of New South Wales.

It has 17 offices in total, eight of which Kelly said qualify in the top 100 accounting firms.