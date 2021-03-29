NEWS
Executive Appointments
K2 Asset Management co-founder exits board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 29 MAR 2021   12:26PM

Mark Newman, who co-founded K2 Asset Management, has resigned from its board.

Newman co-founded the funds management business in 1999 with Campbell Neal, who stays as the managing director.

K2 Asset Management has named its head of research George Boubouras as a non-executive director of the company effective today.

"Mark will continue to remain an integral part of the business. He has been a key contributor for K2 and within the broader industry (domestically and abroad) for over 35 years. We will continue to benefit from Mark and his valuable contribution going forward," the firm said in a statement.

Boubouras is currently a director and investment committee chair at Salter Brothers Asset Management, investment committee member at Paua Wealth Management (New Zealand), and the chair if the International Centre of Financial Services (ICFS) at University of Adelaide.

He joined K2 Asset Management in January 2020. He has worked as managing partner and chief investment officer at Contango Asset Management, executive director and head of investment strategy at UBS and chief investment officer and head of asset management at Equity Trustees.

Boubouras has also held senior roles at HSBC Global Asset Management, Macquarie Group, Westpac, NSW Treasury and UBS (then SBC).

Newman owns about 13.4 million KAM shares, according to his final directors' interest notice filed with the ASX. He spent 14 years on its board.

K2 Asset Management had $1.2 billion in total funds under management or advice at December end, and reported $21,149 in after-tax profit.

