Family Office

JBWere appoints philanthropic services head

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 JAN 2024   11:45AM

Jayde Ward joins the private wealth management company as its new director of philanthropic services, bringing over 13 years of experience in governance and strategic advice.

In her new role, Ward will work alongside JBWere director, philanthropic services Josephine Paino, and will report to JBWere head of family advisory and philanthropic services Shamal Dass.

Her primary focus will be on improving the governance and strategic advice offered to JBWere's expanding for-purpose and philanthropic client base.

Ward, who is a Wiradjuri woman from her mother's side, was born and raised in Gadigal country.

She was previously director, transforming Aboriginal outcomes (TAO) in the NSW Government Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ), where she was responsible for designing and implementing policies that contribute to improved social and economic outcomes for Aboriginal people and communities.

Prior to that, Ward served as state manager of education at Catholic Schools NSW, where she championed educational equity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students at the state and national levels.

Her expertise spans policy development and implementation, strategic planning, and fostering meaningful and collaborative relationships, leveraging diverse strengths to create sustainable change.

Commenting on her new appointment, Ward said: "I can't wait to embrace new challenges, forge meaningful connections, and contribute to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."

