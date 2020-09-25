NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Japanese bank makes major voting blunder
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 25 SEP 2020   12:33PM

One of Japan's largest providers of shareholder services has admitted to a major operational blunder, after it failed to count 3.4 million postal votes for nearly 1000 companies ahead of their annual general meetings.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SuMi TRUST Bank) admitted to the major miscount after its client Toshiba Corporation called for an investigation into a voting bungle at its shareholder meeting in July.

The bank had outsourced its tallying operations to its equity-method affiliate Japan Stockholders Data Service Company (JaSt), which it noted, conducts tallying of a large volume of voting rights exercise forms during the months of March, May and June each year.

JaST also is responsible for tallying operations from Tokyo Securities Transfer Agent and Japan Securities Agents, both consolidated subsidiaries of SuMI TRUST Bank.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The company uses a tallying system dubbed forward processing, in which a postal office will issue a "certificate of delivery" on the date that votes are delivered, with JaSt tallying votes with respect to the date indicated on the certificate.

Forward processing was implemented in July as well, SuMi TRUST Bank said, after a substantial number of companies postponed their general meetings to July in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"SuMi TRUST Bank and JaSt have, in consultation with external law firms, conducted a review into the appropriateness of the forward processing implemented by JaSt, and come to the final conclusion that the voting rights exercise forms received in written from by forward processing on the deadline for the written and electronic exercise of voting rights should have been counted as part of the tallied results, notwithstanding the date on the certificate of delivery," it said.

Votes received in written form on July 30, the deadline, were subject to forward processing and were thus excluded from tallying, it said, when they should have been included.

This miscount impacts 975 companies that entrust its tallying operations to JaST, SuMi TRUST Bank said, which calculated the ratio of the total number of voting rights that were miscounted for all the companies at 0.31%.

After conducting a recount of exercised voting rights, SuMi TRUST Bank said that it believed there to be no cases in which the final result of votes - whether approval or rejection - had been impacted.

It said it would "promptly inform" all of the companies individually on the subject of the recounts, and what measures should be taken.

Following the blunder, JaST will no longer use forward processing, and will instead conduct tallying operations on the basis of the date of receipt from the post office.

This will enable more "accurate, prompt and efficient" tallying of voting rights, it said.

The bank apologised to its clients and their shareholders for the blunder.

"We wish to once again express our sincere apologies to all companies that have entrusted the provision of stock transfer agency services business to SuMi TRUST Bank and its consolidated subsidiaries, Tokyo Securities Transfer Agent and Japan Securities Transfer Agents, as well as to all shareholders of these companies and capital market participants in any way impacted or affected by the matters described herein," it said.

Read more: SuMi TRUST BankTokyo Securities Transfer AgentSumitomo Mitsui Trust BankJapan Securities AgentsJapan Stockholders Data Service CompanyToshiba Corporation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hastings partners with Japanese bank
Editor's Choice
SMSF changes unlikely to mushroom new funds
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Allowing more members in SMSFs is unlikely to spur their establishment rates, according to a submission by University of Sydney's Susan Thorp.
Japanese bank makes major voting blunder
ALLY SELBY  |   12:33PM
One of Japan's largest providers of shareholder services has admitted to a major operational blunder, after it failed to count 3.4 million postal votes for nearly 1000 companies ahead of their annual general meetings.
BetaShares' Nasdaq ETF surpasses $1bn
ALLY SELBY  |   12:31PM
BetaShares' Nasdaq 100 ETF exceeded $1 billion in assets under management at the end of August, a net increase of more than $500 million since the outset of the year.
Robeco extends exclusions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:21PM
Robeco announced it will now exclude investments in thermal coal, oil sands and Arctic drilling from all its mutual funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
25
2020 CGU NIBA Webinar Series | Temporary Working from Home Guidance 
SEP
25
FPA SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE CHAPTER VIRTUAL LUNCH 
SEP
28
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something BxOpMsKq